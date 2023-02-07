NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Lesley Castillo, 17, who was reported missing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Lesley, who arrived in Newark three months ago from Ecuador, is 5’5” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing navy leggings, black sneakers, and a long navy coat. She was also seen traveling towards Penn Station carrying her belongings in a white bag, green bag, and a black bag. Lesley is not a frequent runaway. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts The post 17-year-old Newark girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO