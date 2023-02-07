Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrnjradio.com
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
On-the-job discipline of gunman led to NJ councilman’s shooting, prosecutor says
MILFORD — It was a disciplinary action and not politics that led a former employee to shoot Russell Heller in the parking lot of PSE&G's Franklin Township office Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Heller, 51, also an elected member of the Milford Borough Council, was...
Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts. Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
jerseydigs.com
Despite Historic Commission Rejection, Newark Approves 45-Story Arc Tower
The path has apparently been cleared for the new development Arc Tower to rise at a prominent corner in Downtown Newark despite a preservation committee denying the project late last year. During their February 6 meeting, Newark’s Central Planning Board approved an application to construct a 45-story tower at 571...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
pix11.com
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey
Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
Busted wind turbine in Bayonne, NJ has been wasting money for years
BAYONNE — A pricy wind turbine first put up over a decade ago in North Jersey has been out of use for more than two years along the Bayonne waterfront, leaving taxpayers wondering whether they'll see the savings once promised. The $5.6 million wind turbine project was a partnership...
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Slain NJ councilwoman remembered as investigation continues
SAYREVILLE – Hundreds gathered to remember a slain councilwoman as another video sheds light on what happened the night she was shot. A week after Eunice Dwumfour was shot in front of her home while she sat in her SUV, News 12 New Jersey obtained video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous
TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
NJ.com
In N.J. city plagued by homelessness, shelter helps residents find a place of their own
Of his 63 years on Earth, Newark resident Kenneth Hutchins has spent 33 of them in prison, and much of the rest in homeless shelters and on the street, addicted to drugs and alcohol. And even though he’s been clean for 18 months and works at the Endeavor House North...
17-year-old Newark girl reported missing
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Lesley Castillo, 17, who was reported missing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Lesley, who arrived in Newark three months ago from Ecuador, is 5’5” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing navy leggings, black sneakers, and a long navy coat. She was also seen traveling towards Penn Station carrying her belongings in a white bag, green bag, and a black bag. Lesley is not a frequent runaway. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts The post 17-year-old Newark girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
theobserver.com
HCPO — body found in South Kearny was that of missing Jersey City woman
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found deceased in South Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street on a...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1