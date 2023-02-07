ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Hall of Famer pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage over misconduct allegations

NFL Network has pulled former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage this week following allegations of misconduct. A woman issued a complaint about Irvin following a hotel encounter Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, according to multiple reports. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take play Sunday at nearby State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles

Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Native Americans push for Chiefs to abandon name, mascot, ‘tomahawk chop’

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they had in 2021 when the Chiefs were vying for a second-consecutive Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.
KANSAS CITY, MO
