Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
Sixers trade Matisse Thybulle to Trail Blazers in three-team deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Matisse Thybulle era is over in Philly. On Thursday, the 76ers agreed to part ways with the two-time, second-team All-Defensive selection in a three-team trade in exchange for a player whom they think can better help them contend for an NBA title. The team acquired Charlotte...
Denny Kellington didn’t score a touchdown or record a tackle. Here’s why he got NFL MVP vote
Patrick Mahomes took home the NFL’s MVP Award during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show and it wasn’t close. The Chiefs quarterback had a total of 490 points on the AP Ballot while second-place finisher, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, finished second with 193. Eagles facing another allegation that...
Hall of Famer pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage over misconduct allegations
NFL Network has pulled former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage this week following allegations of misconduct. A woman issued a complaint about Irvin following a hotel encounter Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, according to multiple reports. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take play Sunday at nearby State Farm Stadium.
How to watch Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Lightning: TV, time, free live-stream for this rematch of last season’s Cup final
The last three winners of the Stanley Cup will meet Thursday night in Florida. Both the Colorado Avalanche (27-18-4) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-2) are in third place in their respective divisions and are in position to make the playoffs again with a strong finish. Tampa, the 2019-20 and...
Winning press conference a lot less important in NFL than in college – and Nick Sirianni has proven it | Jones
Every July I do a critique of the performances behind the mic of Big Ten football coaches at media day. I actually rank them. I do this for two reasons that seem diametrically opposed. First, I believe selling has become such an overarching part of being a head college football...
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles
Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Native Americans push for Chiefs to abandon name, mascot, ‘tomahawk chop’
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they had in 2021 when the Chiefs were vying for a second-consecutive Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.
