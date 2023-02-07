Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
A Spicy Brown Mustard Factory & Fanciful Pottery Shop Attract Tourists
On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism presented Illinois Made awards to Boetje's Foods of Rock Island and Dot's Pots of Moline. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says family-owned Boetje's is an award-winning, internationally known company. Dot's Pots is not only famous for fine pottery, but...
wvik.org
William Carr
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. There are those who might raise their eyebrows and ask which William Carr was, a man or a mouse, giving in like that to a widow with eight children. Carr's father was certainly a man. One day in 1810 or so, he came...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. New food truck to feature locally sourced items around Galesburg
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. Featuring the two items in its name, and more, The Tacos and Thai Truck will soon be serving food in Galesburg and the surrounding area. Laura Lytle of Knoxville and Devin Wyman of Gilson plan to start their food truck venture in the coming weeks. They say stay tuned to their Facebook page for exact locations and times.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
IRS's latest guidance throwing a wrench in some QC tax accountants' jobs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tax season this year might be a little more hectic than usual. That's because new guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calls for some tax filers to wait to file their taxes. It stems from a special one-time tax credit or tax rebate that up...
ourquadcities.com
Teen arrested after school threat
A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release. Through investigation, it was...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Rock Island. Court records show Mayson A. Davis, 27, was sentenced to 35 years in prison during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He will receive credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
KWQC
Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
KWQC
Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured. Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.
Comments / 0