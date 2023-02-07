Methamphetamine cases make up bulk of Taylor County Grand Jury list

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, February 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Jacob Jaramillo – Aggravated Assault

Tina Wellmaker – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Clayton Dallas Woodyard – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Yvonne Christina Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jose Guadalup Alcala – Burglary of Habitation

Jalavion Beaver – Evading Arrest

Jesus Guerra – Burglary of Building

Ronald Matthew Massey – Possession of Methamphetamine

Frank David Mendoza Jr – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jonathan Isenhower – Possession of Methamphetamine

Shirley Anne Heffernan – Injury to Elderly

Terry Joshua Alan Keen – Theft

Chloe Bree Anne Winner – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Constance Naomi Elgin – Theft of Property

Juma Mateso – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Sean Desrochers – Aggravated Assault

Raun Keefe Hunter – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Psilocin

Roger Matthew Winchester – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Daniels – Assault Family Violence, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

David Baker – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Bruce Everett – Theft Enhanced

Raven Dominique Camacho – Evading Arrest

Rebecca Munoz – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Credit Card Abuse

Ronald Kurt Ballard – Stalking

Jimmy Scott Mitchell – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility

Jose Barrios Meija – Soliciting Prostitution

Brandon Neely – Murder

Ruben Rosales – Driving While Intoxicated

Courtney Chittum – Driving While Intoxicated with Child

Joe Diaz Ponce – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Barbara June Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine

Brandie Marie Tucker – Possession of Methamphetamine

Samuel Thomas Arberry – Possession of Marihuana

Kirsten Leila Robinson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Leland Crawford White – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ben Richard Olvera – Assault Family Violence

Isaiah Angel Pena – Evading Arrest

Paul Hendry Arriola – Evading Arrest

