ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Methamphetamine cases make up bulk of Taylor County Grand Jury list

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybklN_0kffKQl700

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, February 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Jacob Jaramillo – Aggravated Assault
Tina Wellmaker – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
Clayton Dallas Woodyard – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Yvonne Christina Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jose Guadalup Alcala – Burglary of Habitation
Jalavion Beaver – Evading Arrest
Jesus Guerra – Burglary of Building
Ronald Matthew Massey – Possession of Methamphetamine
Frank David Mendoza Jr – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Jonathan Isenhower – Possession of Methamphetamine
Shirley Anne Heffernan – Injury to Elderly
Terry Joshua Alan Keen – Theft
Chloe Bree Anne Winner – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Constance Naomi Elgin – Theft of Property
Juma Mateso – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Sean Desrochers – Aggravated Assault
Raun Keefe Hunter – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Psilocin
Roger Matthew Winchester – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Daniels – Assault Family Violence, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
David Baker – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver
Bruce Everett – Theft Enhanced
Raven Dominique Camacho – Evading Arrest
Rebecca Munoz – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Credit Card Abuse
Ronald Kurt Ballard – Stalking
Jimmy Scott Mitchell – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Jose Barrios Meija – Soliciting Prostitution
Brandon Neely – Murder
Ruben Rosales – Driving While Intoxicated
Courtney Chittum – Driving While Intoxicated with Child
Joe Diaz Ponce – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Barbara June Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brandie Marie Tucker – Possession of Methamphetamine
Samuel Thomas Arberry – Possession of Marihuana
Kirsten Leila Robinson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Leland Crawford White – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ben Richard Olvera – Assault Family Violence
Isaiah Angel Pena – Evading Arrest
Paul Hendry Arriola – Evading Arrest

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

More theft reports lead to rearrest of Santa Anna man, police say he’s stolen $22k+

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward. In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna […]
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims by using religious references, family tragedies

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims out of thousands of dollars by using religious references and family tragedies has been arrested. Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, has been charged with Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual in connection to the allegations and was released from […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
TYE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country volunteer fire chiefs share mixed emotions on recruitment funds from Texas A&M Forest Service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country volunteer fire chiefs are having mixed opinions about Texas A&M Forest Service offering up to $3,000 of refunds used for recruitment purposes.  Fire chief of Eula Volunteer Fire Department, Roy Galinak, said since the firefighters do not get paid, it is difficult for them to recruit. “Because most of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy