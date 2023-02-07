Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State champions Pulaski Academy, Parkview, Bryant celebrate college football signees
Defending state champions Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Parkview, and Bryant celebrate their college football signees with postponed Signing Day ceremonies.
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
salineriverchronicle.com
Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
arkadelphian.com
LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future
Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
ROAD CLOSURE: Henry B Wesley Street in Camden will be closed for city officials to remove trees and limbs
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the City of Camden announced that Henry B Wesley Street is closed due to city officials removing trees and limbs that were a result of last week’s winter storm. We will keep you updated with the latest.
bestfriends.org
Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides
Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
hopeprescott.com
Hope Native, Oscar Nominated Actress Melinda Dillon Passed Away in January
Two-time Oscar nominee Melinda Dillon, a native of Hope, passed away January 9th according to the Neptune Society, a cremation service n Long Beach, California. Dillion played the mother in “A Christmas Story” in 1983. She was nominated for an Oscar for “Close encounters of the Third Kind” and “Absence of Malice”. Other movies she appeared in include “Slap Shot”, “Harry and the Hendersons”, and “Bound for Glory”. On tv her appearances included “Judging Amy” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”. On Broadway, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her appearance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
cenlanow.com
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
Comments / 0