Sparkman, AR

Comments / 0

 

magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school

Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
MAGNOLIA, AR
myarklamiss.com

El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
WARREN, AR
swarkansasnews.com

New Postmaster on the job

Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
NASHVILLE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future

Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
bestfriends.org

Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides

Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
PINE BLUFF, AR
WKRG News 5

Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
CAMDEN, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Native, Oscar Nominated Actress Melinda Dillon Passed Away in January

Two-time Oscar nominee Melinda Dillon, a native of Hope, passed away January 9th according to the Neptune Society, a cremation service n Long Beach, California. Dillion played the mother in “A Christmas Story” in 1983. She was nominated for an Oscar for “Close encounters of the Third Kind” and “Absence of Malice”. Other movies she appeared in include “Slap Shot”, “Harry and the Hendersons”, and “Bound for Glory”. On tv her appearances included “Judging Amy” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”. On Broadway, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her appearance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
HOPE, AR
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR

