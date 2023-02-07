ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Officials Approve Arc Tower at 571 Broad Street in Newark, New Jersey

The Newark Office of Planning and Zoning has approved proposals to construct a 45-story residential skyscraper at 571 Broad Street in New Jersey. Designed by INOA Architecture for developer Israel Weiss of Oceanview Capital Management, the building will debut as Arc Tower and top out at 520 feet above ground, making it Newark’s tallest structure.
NEWARK, NJ
Slain NJ councilwoman remembered as investigation continues

SAYREVILLE – Hundreds gathered to remember a slain councilwoman as another video sheds light on what happened the night she was shot. A week after Eunice Dwumfour was shot in front of her home while she sat in her SUV, News 12 New Jersey obtained video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview

Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Soma opens 7th location at Menlo Park Mall

EDISON — Bra shopping is about to get a whole lot easier, ladies. A new Soma brick-and-mortar store has just opened in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Customers can get complimentary bra fittings with a Soma Bra Fit expert, plus browse a lineup of solution-driven products made by women for women.
EDISON, NJ
