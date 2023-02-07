Read full article on original website
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
On-the-job discipline of gunman led to NJ councilman’s shooting, prosecutor says
MILFORD — It was a disciplinary action and not politics that led a former employee to shoot Russell Heller in the parking lot of PSE&G's Franklin Township office Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Heller, 51, also an elected member of the Milford Borough Council, was...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
pix11.com
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey
Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts. Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.
New York YIMBY
City Officials Approve Arc Tower at 571 Broad Street in Newark, New Jersey
The Newark Office of Planning and Zoning has approved proposals to construct a 45-story residential skyscraper at 571 Broad Street in New Jersey. Designed by INOA Architecture for developer Israel Weiss of Oceanview Capital Management, the building will debut as Arc Tower and top out at 520 feet above ground, making it Newark’s tallest structure.
Slain NJ councilwoman remembered as investigation continues
SAYREVILLE – Hundreds gathered to remember a slain councilwoman as another video sheds light on what happened the night she was shot. A week after Eunice Dwumfour was shot in front of her home while she sat in her SUV, News 12 New Jersey obtained video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NJ man arrested, 2nd man sought after violent killing of Jersey City teacher, Luz Hernandez
JERSEY CITY — A man was arrested in Florida and a second man was being sought, days after the violent killing of a kindergarten teacher found in a shallow grave, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The prosecutor announced an arrest had been made in connection with the...
insidernj.com
LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview
Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
$1.3M Owed By Contractors Of Jersey City High-Rise For Labor Violations: State Officials
A multi-agency New Jersey probe resulted in 20 contractors being fined more than $1.3 million in back wages and penalties, state officials said.The contractors were performing construction work at 88 Regent St. in Jersey City.More than 60 investigators, including those from the state Attorney Gener…
Jersey City and Hoboken cannabis applicants earn state approval, but opening dates far off
Cannabis applicants in Jersey City and Hoboken became the first in their cities to receive state permission for recreational sales after the state’s cannabis board voted in favor of their applications Wednesday. But neither Blossom Dispensary of Jersey City nor Blue Violets of Hoboken are expected to open until...
insidernj.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
2 fires destroy businesses, residences on Bergenline Avenue in Hudson County
WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a fiery morning in Hudson County as two five-alarm fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue. It was just after 4 a.m. when flames erupted from a nail salon in the 6100 block in West New York, burning down five commercial buildings and one residential […]
Soma opens 7th location at Menlo Park Mall
EDISON — Bra shopping is about to get a whole lot easier, ladies. A new Soma brick-and-mortar store has just opened in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Customers can get complimentary bra fittings with a Soma Bra Fit expert, plus browse a lineup of solution-driven products made by women for women.
