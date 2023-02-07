Spirit AeroSystems hosting hourly job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting an hourly job fair Saturday.
The job fair is taking place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver Street .
“Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers for careers to produce the best in aerospace,” Spirit AeroSystems says. “Spirit offers excellent pay and benefits – including tuition assistance – and opportunities for advancement.”Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 jobs in 2023
There are multiple hourly manufacturing positions Spirit AeroSystems is hiring for.
For certain manufacturing job codes, Spirit AeroSystems says they are offering paid on-the-job training.
Spirit Aerosystems says they are also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus to hourly workers.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0