Lee County, FL

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a red tide alert

By Michelle Wenz
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert due to a red tide bloom found near Blind Pass, Boca Grande Pass, and Sanibel.

This is in response to water samples taken a week ago on January 31st, 2023, and February 1st, 2023 . Southwest Florida has had strong northeasterly winds that have shoved blooms farther away from shore.

Over the past week, reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received in Southwest Florida from Charlotte, Sarasota, and Lee counties, and offshore of Monroe County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that over the past week the red tide organism, Karenia brevis , as detected in 114 samples from and offshore of Southwest Florida, and three from Northwest Florida. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in 31 samples from Southwest Florida: six in Sarasota County, 19 in and offshore of Lee County, two offshore of Collier County, and four in and offshore of Monroe County.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to very low concentrations in Pinellas County, background concentrations in Hillsborough County, background to low concentrations in Manatee County, background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, low concentrations in Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, background to medium concentrations in and offshore of Collier County, and background to high concentrations in and offshore of Monroe County.

SCCF detected Karenia sp. in 12 samples around Sanibel from February 6 - 8, 2023.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Look for informational signage posted at most beaches.
  • Stay away from the water, and do not swim in waters with dead fish.
  • Those with chronic respiratory problems should be especially cautious and stay away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing.
  • Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught live and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide.
  • Keep pets and livestock away and out of the water, sea foam, and dead sea life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash it as soon as possible.
  • Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner, making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications.
  • If outdoors near an affected location, residents may choose to wear masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

The next status report will be issued on Friday, February 10 th .

