Charlotte, NC

Comments

jerry j
3d ago

come on Hardball let him go the man don't want to be here the more majority of the fans don't like him anymore he's not a team player he's hurt too much and biscotti is definitely not going to pay that much money for him so just get rid of this sucker start over draft a quarterback Huntley can do good for a year and if we don't get there so be it it's not like we're going to be out of the playoffs forever even with Lamar you can't go nowhere in the playoffs with him

apophis is coming 2029
3d ago

hell no. running qbs suck and don't last long plus Jackson is not a good leader or team player. all he wants is money 💰 and to show boat.

NC Street News
3d ago

uhhh money is the motive and object of professional sports, all you raven fans sound stupid he put his life, body and health on the line EVERY Sunday #PayTheMan because without him you'll be below 500 year end year out

