Baxter Co. Airport Commission holds public forum Saturday
The Baxter County Airport Commission will hold a public forum Saturday morning at 10 in the Baxter County Airport Terminal Building. Agenda items include discussion of rules and regulations. The public is invited to attend.
Gassville City Council to hold special meeting Thursday
A special meeting of the Gassville City Council will be held Thursday evening at 6. At this time the council will meet in executive session for an employment consideration. The meeting will be held in the Community Center at 204 South School Street.
Local school board candidates can being to file for candidacy Feb. 22
Residents in the Twin Lakes area interested in running for local school boards of education have just over two weeks before the window to file opens. Beginning February 22, residents will be able to file for candidacy at the Baxter and Marion County Courthouses. Arkansas State Law states to be...
Central Heating & Cooling: HVAC Service Technician
Central Heating & Cooling, located in Mountain Home, is looking for someone with experience who maintains a professional appearance and a friendly attitude to be an HVAC Service Technician. Diagnose, repair, perform planned maintenance, and install all types of HVAC systems, including geothermal heat pumps. Must have a High School diploma, GED or equivalent, a valid Driver’s License and clean driving record, EPA Certification, and 3 years of residential experience in the HVAC field. Competitive wages based on experience plus holidays off, vacation time, health insurance, and a 401K. Please send your resume to chcmh.central@gmail.com.
New boil order issued, another lifted
A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Thursday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of the Highway 66 Happy Hollow Road. All affected customers are...
Marion County 911 calls to be rerouted for equipment updates Thursday
Beginning at Thursday at noon, 911 lines in Marion County will be shut down for approximately two hours for final updates to recently installed equipment. Calls will roll over to Baxter County for continuation of services. Non-emergency phone lines will remain available at 870-449-4236 or 870-449-6666.
One boil order lifted, one remains in effect
One boil water order has been lifted while another remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks System has been lifted. The order was issued Monday due to a water line break and affected the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
Nancy Jo Morris, 99, Lakeview (Kirby)
Nancy Jo Morris of Lakeview, Arkansas, took her last ride in her two-seater Ford Thunderbird on January 29, 2023, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 99. She was born August 22, 1923, in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Vera Lilly Young. After graduating from Clifton Forge RR Hospital School of Nursing she became a Nurse Cadet and was assigned to Camp Lee, VA to provide care for the German prisoners of war and then Huntington, West Virginia C&O RR Hospital where she met the love of her life Gilmer Staten Morris, JR. They were married May 31, 1946 in Huntington, West Virginia. They moved to Peru, Indiana where she finished her nursing career at Dukes Memorial Hospital and Grissom AFB. Over the years Nancy drove a new Ford Thunderbird every three years from 1959-1997.
Two Marion County road reported as flooded
Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded. According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
Deborah ‘Debby’ Stanuch, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Deborah Marie “Debby” Stanuch, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Debby was born on April 5, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Irene Ybarra Crosbie. She graduated from high school and continued her education at the Mundelein College in Chicago, where she majored in finance and economics. She married Don on February 14, 1976 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Debby attended the Illinois Central College, Bradley University, and Eureka College, majoring in speech and drama. During her working years in Illinois, Debby worked for WIVC Radio and the American Broadcasting Company; she was the assistant vice president for Becker Securities and Oppenheimer Securities; and later, she was a technical recruiter for DeSaulnier MacLeod and TSC companies. Debby was a partner and co-owner of Career Partners, an IT Technical Recruiting Firm.
Congrats 2023 Tournament Winners!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR – The Baxter County Library Foundation’s Ante Up for the Library Texas Hold’em Tournament was held on Saturday, January 28th at Big Creek Golf and Country Club. The event helped the Foundation raise funds in support of the Baxter County Library. This year’s top...
Alice Westergaard, 78, Clarkridge (Kirby)
Alice Westergaard of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed away on February 4, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born February 4, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Emily Paulsen Lange. She married Ronald A. Westergaard on April 25, 1964, in Mundelein, Illinois. Alice...
Charges filed in Izard County church vandalism case
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person and issued a warrant for another for vandalizing a church. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, on Wednesday, 22-year-old Makayla Vickers of Melbourne was arrested and charged with a class D felony of criminial mischief in the first degree. Officials report a warrant has been issued for the same charge for 24-year-old Lane Morris of Brockwell.
Baxter County man charged with residential burglary
A Baxter County man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Kelley, has been charged with residential burglary and theft of property stemming from a break in reported in August 2022. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break in at a residence...
Chester Kowalski, 83, Norfork (Roller)
Mr. Chester Kowalski III, 83, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 09, 2023, in Mountain Home. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Chester and Harriet (Marten) Kowalski II. He was married to Patricia (Connolly) Kowalski for 62 years. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, a United States Army veteran, retiree of Stiffel Lamp Co., Commodore of the Norfork Boat Club, and a 22-year cancer survivor. He loved sailing (especially with his wife), boating, fishing, camping, and dancing. He was also a member of the Taft High School gang “the Goombas” which was the inspiration for the musical and movie “Grease”.
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born January 18, 1991, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of James F. and Lynette Lewis McAliney. He married his high school sweetheart Kayla Wensel on April 16, 2022. He was employed as a Maintenance Technician and Groundskeeper for a local apartment complex.
Radene McClelland, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Radene McClelland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Radene McClelland died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Norfork, Calico Rock to compete in Classes 2A/1A State Bowling Tournament
The season will come to an end Thursday for the bowling teams at two area high schools. Norfork and Calico Rock will send its teams to Jonesboro to compete in the Classes 2A/1A State Tournament. Action at Hijinx is scheduled for 11.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren
High school basketball dominates the local Friday schedule as both of Mountain Home’s teams will be back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Arkansas/Oklahoma line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 14-11 on the season and 5-4 in...
