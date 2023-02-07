Nancy Jo Morris of Lakeview, Arkansas, took her last ride in her two-seater Ford Thunderbird on January 29, 2023, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 99. She was born August 22, 1923, in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Vera Lilly Young. After graduating from Clifton Forge RR Hospital School of Nursing she became a Nurse Cadet and was assigned to Camp Lee, VA to provide care for the German prisoners of war and then Huntington, West Virginia C&O RR Hospital where she met the love of her life Gilmer Staten Morris, JR. They were married May 31, 1946 in Huntington, West Virginia. They moved to Peru, Indiana where she finished her nursing career at Dukes Memorial Hospital and Grissom AFB. Over the years Nancy drove a new Ford Thunderbird every three years from 1959-1997.

LAKEVIEW, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO