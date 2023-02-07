Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
wtvbam.com
Ford confirms announcement on electric vehicle battery plant coming Monday, expected to be in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Co. is expected to confirm what that has been speculated for several days: the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant will happen near Marshall. Crain’s Detroit Business says Ford has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon near Detroit, with...
Barry Co. road closed after truck spills gallons of fuel
A road in Barry County was closed Thursday morning for a crash that caused a fuel spill, Michigan State Police said.
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
wtvbam.com
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
Major road reconstruction project to begin in Portage this spring
PORTAGE, MI — A two-mile stretch of a busy Portage road will begin to undergo major road reconstruction this spring as part of a $3.8 million project. Work is expected to begin in May on Shaver Road, from the Vanderbilt Avenue intersection to the north to the city limits to the south, with project completion anticipated for summer of 2024.
wtvbam.com
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns Saturday after two years of cancellations
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns on Tip Up Island Saturday for its 60th edition after two years of cancellations. The 2021 event had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and the effects of major storms in August...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
wtvbam.com
MSP radios not interacting with new Branch 911 system, Sheriff says system is not junk
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – For the second straight Branch County Communications 911 Board meeting, a representative from the Michigan State Police said on Wednesday there were problems with their radios interacting with the county’s new 700/800 megahertz radio system. MSP First Lt. Barry Schrader brought up the radio...
WWMTCw
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
abc57.com
Farmers Market in Cassopolis set to open Saturday, start 2023 market season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.- Cassopolis Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off the 2023 market season. The market will be open every 2nd and 4th Saturday each month, from February to November. The Cassopolis Farmers Market is located at 105 N. Broadway St. in...
tourcounsel.com
The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan
The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
Police identify man pulled from fire in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the man who died after being pulled out of a structure fire. Perry Durwood Ballet, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled out of a burning structure around 8:18 p.m. Jan. 29, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said. He was...
inkfreenews.com
4-H Swine Lost In Early Morning Fire
MILFORD – Swine being raised for 4-H were lost in a barn fire this morning west of Milford. All total, 13 swine were lost, including 11 piglets and a breeding sow. The fire was at 2246 W 1350N, Milford, property owned by SMF Properties LLC. Jeff Kitson and his family are residing at the home. The animals are owned by the Kitson family.
