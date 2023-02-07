ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
MARSHALL, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
FORT WAYNE, IN
tourcounsel.com

The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan

The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
PORTAGE, MI
inkfreenews.com

4-H Swine Lost In Early Morning Fire

MILFORD – Swine being raised for 4-H were lost in a barn fire this morning west of Milford. All total, 13 swine were lost, including 11 piglets and a breeding sow. The fire was at 2246 W 1350N, Milford, property owned by SMF Properties LLC. Jeff Kitson and his family are residing at the home. The animals are owned by the Kitson family.
MILFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy