Prosecutors, public defenders hear about Belknap County's recovery programs
LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program. “The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together...
Local developer to open first single-family house community in NH to help combat the housing sortage
LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate. Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
Local classroom pet gets new digs thanks to Osborne's
CANTERBURY — Canterbury Elementary School's fourth grade class upgraded their turtle's tank this week. The turtle, known as "Big Mama," moved to roomier accommodations thanks to the donation of a stock tank by Osborne's Farm and Garden Center of Belmont. "We're so happy to help out the local schools — we love making kids happy," said Tom Osborne.
Highest-paying science jobs in Dover
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Dover-Durham, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
Warm start, sudden cold, then snow – ice conditions eerily similar to 2017
MEREDITH — Those who have been living near Lake Winnipesaukee all winter know that most of the big lake was still open through January, and it was only after the arctic conditions on Friday and Saturday of last weekend that “ice-in” was finally declared. But there’s another category of people, such as those who will visit the region for the first time this winter for the 44th Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, who could be in for a nasty surprise.
Berlin commercial greenhouse project on track to begin growing vegetables by end of year
North Country Growers’ 20-acre commercial hydroponic greenhouse project in Berlin has reached its initial funding goal, putting it on a path to begin growing vegetables by the end of the year. Once complete, the $37.5 million project will grow tomatoes and lettuce in self-contained, sustainable greenhouses. Rainwater collected off...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Charles N. Stewart III, 75
BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.
Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release
BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
Alan R. Woods, 75
FRANKLIN — Alan R. Woods, 75, of Kendall Street, died on Monday, Feb. 6. Alan was born on July 29, 1947, in Franklin, the son to Irving and Evelyn (Rayno) Woods. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
James F. Mullan, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — James F. “Frank” Mullan, 81, of Moultonborough, formerly of Charlestown and Hyde Park, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, Jan. 25. James was known as Frank to family, and "Jim" and “Tan Man” to friends. Born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Boston, to two Irish immigrants from Newry and Glenamaddy, the late James C. Mullan and Mary G. (Donlon) Mullan, Frank was the first member of his family to go to college earning bachelor and master’s degrees from Boston State College (originally Boston Teachers College). His 38-year teaching career in the Boston public schools began at Boston English High School where he was a dedicated teacher and student mentor. Upon retirement in 2001, he was celebrated at an enormous retirement party by family and friends. Shortly after he sold his Charlestown home and moved to his Beede Road cabin in Moultonborough, and eventually built his dream home on Winaukee Road called “The Fox Hole” after the multi-generational fox families that frequented the backyard and were fed suet and hot dogs.
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
Alida W. Buckland, 100
Alida W. Buckland, 100, of Ashland, died Jan. 30, at the Layafette Center in Franconia. Born in Woodsville on Nov. 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Robert and Etta (Welch) White.
Marilyn J. Roe, 90
CAMPTON — Marilyn “Pat” J. Roe, 90, of Campton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, at her home, after battling a terminal illness. Born in Hingham, Massachusetts, on April 10, 1932, she was the daughter of John E. and Elsie F. (Burns) Cormiea.
Tony Chandonnait, 68
We are sad to announce the passing of Tony Chandonnait. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, at the age of 68. Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1954, to Luger and Marjorie Chandonnait. He was an avid fisherman with a great love for the outdoors. He loved to cook for those around him. You could catch him in and around town, chatting with family and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1280.
Joyce E. Cowern, 94
HEBRON — Joyce Emma Cowern, 94 of Hebron, passed away on Feb. 5, at her home, after a fall on Labor Day. Joyce was born in the village of Wood Walton, Huntingdonshire, now Cambridgeshire, England. (UK) She lived in England during WWII and moved to America as a war bride in 1946. Her first husband died as a result of an accident. She had a daughter, Marie, that predeceased her. Joyce married Richard (Dick) Cowern in 1965 and they moved to Hebron in 1969.
