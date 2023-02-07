MOULTONBOROUGH — James F. “Frank” Mullan, 81, of Moultonborough, formerly of Charlestown and Hyde Park, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, Jan. 25. James was known as Frank to family, and "Jim" and “Tan Man” to friends. Born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Boston, to two Irish immigrants from Newry and Glenamaddy, the late James C. Mullan and Mary G. (Donlon) Mullan, Frank was the first member of his family to go to college earning bachelor and master’s degrees from Boston State College (originally Boston Teachers College). His 38-year teaching career in the Boston public schools began at Boston English High School where he was a dedicated teacher and student mentor. Upon retirement in 2001, he was celebrated at an enormous retirement party by family and friends. Shortly after he sold his Charlestown home and moved to his Beede Road cabin in Moultonborough, and eventually built his dream home on Winaukee Road called “The Fox Hole” after the multi-generational fox families that frequented the backyard and were fed suet and hot dogs.

