Elle

Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Footwear News

Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift Makes the Whole Place Shimmer at the Grammys

Taylor Swift is proving she can still make the whole place shimmer at the Grammys. The star, who is nominated for four awards at the Feb. 5 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering blue Roberto Cavalli dress and chunky earrings. Swift is nominated for song of the...
E! News

Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys

Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
American Songwriter

Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys

Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Taylor Swift At The 65th GRAMMY Awards

Last night the stars gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the soundtracks of the year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo and more celebrated music’s biggest night and enjoyed the ceremony in complete style!. I hear that Beyonce was running a bit late...
Page Six

Madonna responds to backlash over ‘new face’ at Grammys: ‘I have been degraded’

“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠” Madonna took to social media on Tuesday to slam the internet’s strong reaction to her “unrecognizable” face at the 2023 Grammys. The singer, 64, explained that she had been excited to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras (who became the first transwoman to perform at the award ceremony and win a Grammy) ahead of their “history-making performance” for “Unholy” but instead, people chose to focus on her looks. The Material Girl explained, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose...
Popculture

'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals Short New Hairstyle: 'Chopped'

Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will look a little different to viewers this week after she got a new haircut. On Monday, Guthrie shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posts, detailing Today hairstylist Kelly O'Neill's process of cleaning up her hairdo. It looks like Guthrie will enjoy this new look more than some others she wanted to forget.
Indy100

Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'

Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, Lopez is joining in...

