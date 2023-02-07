Read full article on original website
Harry Styles' Big Win Called Out After Grammys Reveals His Personal Connection to Producer
Styles beat out Beyoncé and Adele for the 'Album of the Year' award.
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Harry Styles sparks backlash with Grammys acceptance speech: 'The most White privilege-iest thing'
Harry Styles took home the award for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy Awards, but his acceptance speech has prompted criticism from viewers accusing him of white privilege.
Taylor Swift Chats With Beyonce At The Grammys & Fans Go Wild Over The Interaction
The Grammys are the biggest night in music, so that means the evening is filled with more than a few A-list encounters. And pop music fans couldn’t have been more thrilled than when they caught Taylor Swift talking to Beyonce at the 2023 show, which took place Sunday, Feb. 5 at LA’s Crypto.com Arena.
Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance
Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Kim Petras becomes the first transgender woman to win best pop duo/group performance at the 2023 Grammys with Sam Smith
Kim Petras thanked Madonna, the late musician Sophie, and her mom in her emotional acceptance speech.
Taylor Swift Makes the Whole Place Shimmer at the Grammys
Taylor Swift is proving she can still make the whole place shimmer at the Grammys. The star, who is nominated for four awards at the Feb. 5 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering blue Roberto Cavalli dress and chunky earrings. Swift is nominated for song of the...
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
A TikToker and Taylor Swift lookalike is vehemently defending herself after she was attacked for being disinvited to the Grammys last minute
Ashley Leechin is sharing her story to prove she's not a "pathological liar" and as a cautionary tale for other creators.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Taylor Swift At The 65th GRAMMY Awards
Last night the stars gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the soundtracks of the year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo and more celebrated music’s biggest night and enjoyed the ceremony in complete style!. I hear that Beyonce was running a bit late...
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
Madonna responds to backlash over ‘new face’ at Grammys: ‘I have been degraded’
“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠” Madonna took to social media on Tuesday to slam the internet’s strong reaction to her “unrecognizable” face at the 2023 Grammys. The singer, 64, explained that she had been excited to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras (who became the first transwoman to perform at the award ceremony and win a Grammy) ahead of their “history-making performance” for “Unholy” but instead, people chose to focus on her looks. The Material Girl explained, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose...
Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'
Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, Lopez is joining in...
