Olivia Culpo Fashionably Matches the Snow in White Catsuit & Silver Moon Boots

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 3 days ago
Olivia Culpo is enjoying the winter season in her latest Instagram post.

The model posed in a white long-sleeved catsuit from Naked Wardrobe, which currently retails for $112 on the brand’s website. The bodycon piece comes from the brand’s Micro Suede collection and features a mock neckline and a back zipper closure to allow for simplified dressing. In the picture shared yesterday to her page, it was also possible to see a silver quilted jacket from Cordova behind her.

Culpo pulled the entire look together with a pair of Icon Glam silver satin boots from Moon Boot. Inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 landing, the Icon Glance boots are a fashionable play on the antigravity boots that were worn by Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin. These 100 percent waterproof, insulated boots feature silver-tone metal eyelets, purely aesthetic crisscross tubular laces, a logo-print panel, a thermoplastic midsole, a rubber tread sole and a drawstring at the top of the shoe. These eye-catching boots retail for $205 on the brand’s website.

The boots Culpo is sporting in the photo had a major fashion moment in the early 2000s and are currently having a revival with the continuing rise of various Y2K trends. Over the years, Moon Boot has been given several style updates through collaborations with a number of big-name brands including; Moncler, Jimmy Choo and, more recently, Jeremy Scott.

PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments

