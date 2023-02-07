Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why Graco Inc. (GGG) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Manitowoc’s...
Zacks.com
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.45, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. ACM Research, Inc. will be looking to display strength as...
Zacks.com
Incyte (INCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Does Editas (EDIT) Have the Potential to Rally 51.55% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
EDIT - Free Report) have gained 13% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $15.20 indicates a potential upside of 51.6%.
Zacks.com
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ASBFY - Free Report) and Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Invest in These ETF Zones to Keep Your Money Safe
Wall Street has seen an upbeat start to 2023 with strong gains across major market segments and sectors. Easing inflation, hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike path and a reopening in China have led to risk-on trade. The latest comment from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that inflation...
Zacks.com
Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Zacks.com
Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 281.43% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Here's What You Should Know
ALVR - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $6.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23 indicates a potential upside of 281.4%.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Nucor Corp. (NUE)
NUE - Free Report) , has seen its near-term earnings outlook shift positively across all timeframes over the last 60 days. Nucor is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck, and cold-finished bars in the United States. How does the company currently shape up? Let’s...
Zacks.com
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
What Makes Methanex (MEOH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Republic Services (RSG) in Q4 Earnings?
RSG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after market open. RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history of 8%, having surpassed the consensus estimates in all of the trailing four quarters. Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise. Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise |...
Zacks.com
Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Comments / 0