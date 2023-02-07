ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Fisherman Finds 22-Inch Snake In The Mouth Of 16-Inch Largemouth Bass

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago

Well that’s pretty wild.

Any avid fisherman knows that the largemouth bass survives off small creatures, like frogs, leeches, insects, minnows, shiners, suckers, and smaller fish of that nature.

However, never in a million years would I think a largemouth could consume a near two foot long SNAKE. A 10-inch soft plastic? Sure. But there’s a reason they don’t make 22-inch Strike King Bullworm…

Sounds like fiction, right?

But one fisherman discovered a snake that was roughly 22-inches long inside a 16-inch largemouth in Florida.

In the video, the fisherman begins to pull the snake from the bass’s mouth, and it feels like it goes on forever until he finally reaches the end.

He then holds the snake next to the bass to prove that the snake is a good bit longer than the largemouth.

It truly is wild to think that a fish of this size could survive swallowing a snake like this, but it’s a testament to what a largemouth can possibly consume without dying.

Followers were pretty bewildered by the 22-inch snake, saying stuff like:

“Robbed him of that hard earned (I’m sure) meal!”

“Wt f was that”

“Damn back to the drawing board”

“Just steals his meal he half digested already”

“Why did you take his food away from him bro?”

“That’s messed up, put a hole in her lip and took her dinner…..”

So the next time you think that 5-inch Senko or YUM Dinger is a little too big… guess again.

See for yourself:

