Well-known trial attorney Tony Buzbee bought a $4 million Galveston beach house in the exclusive Pirates Cove neighborhood recently, The Real Deal has learned. The 4,000-square-foot beach house is located at the northernmost point of the secluded subdivision at 13818 Musket Lane. At about $992 per square foot, it’s one of the most expensive residential sales in the Houston-area beach city. It’s the most-expensive home sold in the Galveston area since 2018, according to listing data compiled by Redfin.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO