Sanibel, FL

Dead fish washing up on Sanibel’s shore

By Claire Lavezzorio
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atTFs_0kffIrT200

Dead fish are piled up on the shoreline of Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Island.

This comes just days after it reopened to the public for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

Dr. Mike Parsons with FGCU’s Water School said red tide is likely to blame.

MORE ON RED TIDE: Red tide alert issued for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel

But he said more research will need to be done to find out if Hurricane Ian is behind this bloom. Those results could take some time.

“The red tide we’re seeing now is not a huge intense red tide like Tampa Bay saw last year or like we saw after Irma going into 2018 and 2019, so you have a greater chance now of finding a beach without a fish kill,” said Parsons.

Parsons said the typical red tide season is nearly over for Southwest Florida. So if this fish kill affects you, here is his advice:

“I would just recommend moving down the beach to a place where red tide is not as evident,” said Parsons.

While the carcasses are unsightly, people on the beach said they’re keeping the problem in perspective, considering what the island has been through.

“It’s wonderful to know that each day something else is opening up and you will come back dead fish or not,” said Barbara Popovsky.

