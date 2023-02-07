Read full article on original website
empath
5d ago
Pave paradise put up a parking lot. Roseville was so beautiful when I first moved there in 1999. Now it just looks like LA.
2
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Elk Grove store
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close more stores and this time the Elk Grove location is on the list. The company has been closing stores and cutting back in hopes of staying open. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering...
'This is not our decision': Will a Barnes & Noble book store open in Elk Grove?
ELK GROVE, Calif. — During the Elk Grove City Council meeting Wednesday, a group of community members expressed concerns over the possibility of a Barnes & Noble Booksellers opening at the Ridge Shopping Center. Emily Autenrieth owns A Seat at the Table Books and says the biggest concern is...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
KCRA.com
Annual Sweet Potato Festival takes place in Sacramento
Sacramento’s Sweet Potato Festival took place Saturday for its 34th year. Among the treats available at the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center were sweet potato pie, sweet potato ice cream or just the potatoes themselves. Nichole Wright, a festival coordinator, said the event raises money for children's literacy...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In Sacramento
Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast.
Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening
(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way. There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
High school in Antioch placed on lockdown Friday
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) –A high school in Antioch was placed on a lockdown Friday after reports of a student with a firearm made their way to police, according to the Antioch Police Department. The person who reported that the student had a firearm did not actually see a gun, according to APD. Parents called the […]
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
