FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
Student taken to hospital after eating edible with THC at school: Hartford police
A student in Hartford was taken to the hospital after police said they ate an edible with THC at school on Friday.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 18-year-old found responsible for deadly Glastonbury crash
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut. State budget could mean a rise in tuition at UConn.
Disturbing court details revealed in former Wallingford woman's case after allegedly killing 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts — What role could postpartum mental health play in the murder of innocent children? That’s just one of the questions at play inside a Massachusetts courtroom where Lindsay Clancy, formerly of Wallingford, was arraigned on charges of killing her three young children. Clancy, a 2008 Lyman...
Ex-state adviser implicated in New Hampshire youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of nearly...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted in sweepstakes scandal that defrauded elderly out of millions of dollars
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a scheme that has defrauded the elderly out of millions of dollars using the ruse that had won a sweepstakes and needed to pay taxes on their bogus winnings before receiving the prize money.
NECN
Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
Eyewitness News
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
Man charged in ex-EH woman’s 1981 murder in California
A man has been charged in the murder of a woman who was strangled more than 41 years ago in her Oxnard, California, apartment, just seven months after leaving her East Hartford family home. A martial arts instructor named Tony Garcia, 67, is in custody in the murder of the...
Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: Meriden Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail
A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras
A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment.Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police…
