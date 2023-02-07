A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

