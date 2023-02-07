ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, VT

mynbc5.com

Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman

HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Student shares edibles at Hartford school

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: Meriden Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail

A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Eyewitness News

Daily Voice

Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras

A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment.Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police…
MANCHESTER, CT
