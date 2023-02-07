ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami

About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
MIAMI, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum in preliminary planning for industrial park near JIA

Saxum Real Estate says the industrial use of 816 acres it bought in North Jacksonville is in preliminary planning. Austin, Texas-based Saxum, an investment and development company, appears to be working toward developing an industrial park of 3.7 million square feet, according to a JEA utility service availability request. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024

The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans

Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Site, timeline, total cost yet to be decided in UF Jacksonville expansion

University of Florida and city officials have been working since mid-2022 on a public-private partnership to “explore opportunities” for a healthcare and financial technology graduate campus in Downtown Jacksonville, but details about the project’s scope, cost and site location have yet to be decided. Newly installed UF...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

University of Florida, city to explore campus in Jacksonville

The University of Florida and the city announced Feb. 7 plans to explore a new graduate campus in Jacksonville focused on medicine, business and engineering that will seek $100 million in city and private sector investment. The plan was announced in a news conference at City Hall attended by Mori...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy