Jacksonville Daily Record
Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami
About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum in preliminary planning for industrial park near JIA
Saxum Real Estate says the industrial use of 816 acres it bought in North Jacksonville is in preliminary planning. Austin, Texas-based Saxum, an investment and development company, appears to be working toward developing an industrial park of 3.7 million square feet, according to a JEA utility service availability request. In...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024
The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
The Loop Restaurant to Expand in Northeast Florida’s World Golf Village
The newest location of The Loop will open this summer, after news of closing the Orange Park location.
Action News Jax
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Site, timeline, total cost yet to be decided in UF Jacksonville expansion
University of Florida and city officials have been working since mid-2022 on a public-private partnership to “explore opportunities” for a healthcare and financial technology graduate campus in Downtown Jacksonville, but details about the project’s scope, cost and site location have yet to be decided. Newly installed UF...
Action News Jax
Committee investigating mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber starts its work
A Jacksonville city council special committee is requesting more information on Republican mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber’s (R-District 5) failure to disclose her husband’s ties to a bidder during the attempted sale of JEA.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Greenway Kia issued permit to renovate former Toyota dealership on Philips Highway
The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for a $1.66 million renovation of the former Toyota at the Avenues property at 10564 Philips Highway for Greenway Kia of Jacksonville. RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo is the contractor to convert the existing two-story automotive dealership. The work includes updates and improvements...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida starting work toward $21 million central utility plant
Mayo Clinic in Florida continues the $432 million expansion it announced a year ago at its San Pablo Road campus in Jacksonville with the foundation for a new central utility plant. The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the foundation at $1 million as it reviews plans for the...
Biggby Coffee Opening First Jacksonville Location
The coffee chain Biggby Coffee will open their third Florida location in Jacksonville this year.
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
Jacksonville Daily Record
University of Florida, city to explore campus in Jacksonville
The University of Florida and the city announced Feb. 7 plans to explore a new graduate campus in Jacksonville focused on medicine, business and engineering that will seek $100 million in city and private sector investment. The plan was announced in a news conference at City Hall attended by Mori...
News4Jax.com
Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa preparing four more locations
JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
News4Jax.com
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Le Petit Paris to Open Third Location in Baymeadows
The authentic French restaurant is expanding in 2023, with its third location in just four years of business.
