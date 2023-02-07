Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
411mania.com
Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
Tyrus has a wishlist of outside stars he’d like to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against, and he named some of them in a new interview. Tyrus appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and discussed his dream list of opponents for the title, noting stars of WWE, AEW and otherwise.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
411mania.com
Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Radicalz jumping ship to the WWE in 2000. JR talked about keeping an eye on WCW programming when Russo left WWE, and when he found out they wanted to jump ship. Some highlights are below. On if he kept...
411mania.com
Konnan’s Health Reportedly Better After Going On Dialysis
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is doing better with his health after going on dialysis. Before that, he had issues with his kidneys that resulted in him losing 70 pounds. He also had lost his sense of taste and was getting only a couple of hours of sleep at night, which made things worse.
411mania.com
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Nine Results: Bullet Club Headlines
NJPW held night nine of is Road to the New Beginning tour yesterday at the Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma. * House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
411mania.com
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster
WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. * The Jericho Appreciation Society...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.
411mania.com
Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Radicalz jumping ship to the WWE in 2000. JR talked about WWE not being interested in Shane Douglas, and if Billy Kidman could have jumped ship and been successful in WWE and others. Some highlights are below. On WWE...
411mania.com
World TV Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
The NJPW World Television Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley this month. NJPW posted a video in which Clark Connors accepted a challenge by Zack Sabre Jr., the current champion, for the show. * IWGP World Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c)...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return On WWE Smackdown, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and taking out Natalya. Rousey made her first appearance on tonight’s show since she lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in late December, coming out as Natalya and Shayna Baszler were in the ring. Natalya had said that Shayna was a knockoff version of Rousey and Baszler said she was tired of being compared to Rousey.
411mania.com
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On The Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with the Smackdown tag team titles on the line in the main event. The match is supposed to feature The Usos defending against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, the storyline is that Jey Uso may not appear due to his leaving the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed NWO Wolfpac. Bischoff talked about when he decided to split the NWO, if Thunder was a reason for the Wolpac and if there is an ideal length for a good story. Some highlights are below. On when he decided to...
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 02.09.23
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Joe Hendry defends the Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona, Brian Myers goes one-on-one with Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the No. 1 Contender 4 Way at NO SURRENDER, “The Indian Lion” Shera battles the French-Canadian Frankenstein PCO in another qualifying match, newcomer Steph De Lander takes on former Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde joins forces with Killer Kelly against Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz and The Good Hands face off against the team of hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James. So let’s jump right in!
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Results 2.10.23: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More
WWE hosted an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday, with both brand’s of the tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Damon Kemp, Myles Borne...
