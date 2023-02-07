COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson offers revelatory new insight into the Murdaugh family as she takes the witness stand. An astounding day of testimony from Murdaugh's former housekeeper blows up the defense's insistence there was no strife in the Murdaugh household related to the boat crash and finances in the days ahead of the murders. Plus, a longtime friend of Paul Murdaugh who worked at his father's law firm offers a look at some questionable things happening involving Alex Murdaugh in the months before the killings.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO