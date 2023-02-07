Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
SC Powerball winner donates $150K prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man decided to give his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The winner did not wish to be identified and told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. "I hit enough to make someone happy," he...
Dog missing from New Mexico for 7 years found in South Carolina
(WXIA, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A New Mexico woman whose beloved dog vanished without a trace seven years ago got a big surprise from 1,700 miles away. "I bought him in Stephenville at a rodeo and he was a Jack Russell, Pug," Jessie Springer said. She said in 2015, her...
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
'Significant portion' of Chinese balloon debris recovered off SC coast: Officials
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A "significant portion" of debris from the Chinese balloon has been recovered off the South Carolina coast, a U.S. official told ABC News. The officials said a crane ship on the scene went down in waters off South Carolina and picked up the "balloon's payload" that measured 30 feet.
Medicaid annual eligibility reviews to resumes in April, SC officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) will resume standard Medicaid annual eligibility reviews in April, following a pause due to the COVID-19 Emergency declaration, officials said in a statement. April 1, 2023 will mark the official start date of these reviews, which...
New 'Cheerwine Ale' combines iconic cherry-flavored soda with beer
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Monday marks a momentous day in the soda and beer world: the rolling out of "Cheerwine Ale." "While Cheerwine-inspired beer has always been popular, this collaboration marks a milestone for the iconic 106-year-old soda: it’s the first time a canned beer offering featuring the uniquely southern soft drink will be available year-round in stores," owners said in a Monday statement.
2 dogs die, 1 person treated for smoke inhalation after NMB house fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in North Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Crews responded to a fire around 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North near the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Public Information Officer Donald Graham. Graham added one person...
Lights, camera, Loris! New movie studio coming to Horry County town
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A movie studio is coming to Loris. It’s a project that the studio owner and the city have been keeping under wraps for a while, but now is stepping into the spotlight. Jerry Dalton, president and founder of Dalton Studios, has been working in...
PODCAST: Murdaugh Day 15 Recap I Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson offers revelatory new insight into the Murdaugh family as she takes the witness stand. An astounding day of testimony from Murdaugh's former housekeeper blows up the defense's insistence there was no strife in the Murdaugh household related to the boat crash and finances in the days ahead of the murders. Plus, a longtime friend of Paul Murdaugh who worked at his father's law firm offers a look at some questionable things happening involving Alex Murdaugh in the months before the killings.
Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
South Carolina's drug overdose reported deaths continue to increase
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — An alarming trend that unfortunately continues to grow - drug overdose-related deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services released with their annual report, showing extremely high numbers from 2021. "Unfortunately,...
Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in St. Stephen, homicide investigation underway
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified the 18-year-old found deceased in St. Stephen Thursday in an apparent homicide. The body of Juan Milford Jr. of St. Stephen was found on Highway 52 near the Williamsburg County line on Thursday, Feb. 9, just after 2 p.m.
Interim president and CEO selected at SCETV
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Stephanie Cook, the assistant general manager of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV), will serve as the interim president and CEO, beginning March 4. The ETV Commission's selection of Cook was announced in a Feb. 9 press release. She will succeed current President and...
