Murrells Inlet, SC

abcnews4.com

SC Powerball winner donates $150K prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man decided to give his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The winner did not wish to be identified and told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. "I hit enough to make someone happy," he...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Medicaid annual eligibility reviews to resumes in April, SC officials said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) will resume standard Medicaid annual eligibility reviews in April, following a pause due to the COVID-19 Emergency declaration, officials said in a statement. April 1, 2023 will mark the official start date of these reviews, which...
abcnews4.com

New 'Cheerwine Ale' combines iconic cherry-flavored soda with beer

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Monday marks a momentous day in the soda and beer world: the rolling out of "Cheerwine Ale." "While Cheerwine-inspired beer has always been popular, this collaboration marks a milestone for the iconic 106-year-old soda: it’s the first time a canned beer offering featuring the uniquely southern soft drink will be available year-round in stores," owners said in a Monday statement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Lights, camera, Loris! New movie studio coming to Horry County town

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A movie studio is coming to Loris. It’s a project that the studio owner and the city have been keeping under wraps for a while, but now is stepping into the spotlight. Jerry Dalton, president and founder of Dalton Studios, has been working in...
LORIS, SC
abcnews4.com

PODCAST: Murdaugh Day 15 Recap I Unsolved South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson offers revelatory new insight into the Murdaugh family as she takes the witness stand. An astounding day of testimony from Murdaugh's former housekeeper blows up the defense's insistence there was no strife in the Murdaugh household related to the boat crash and finances in the days ahead of the murders. Plus, a longtime friend of Paul Murdaugh who worked at his father's law firm offers a look at some questionable things happening involving Alex Murdaugh in the months before the killings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina's drug overdose reported deaths continue to increase

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — An alarming trend that unfortunately continues to grow - drug overdose-related deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services released with their annual report, showing extremely high numbers from 2021. "Unfortunately,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Interim president and CEO selected at SCETV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Stephanie Cook, the assistant general manager of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV), will serve as the interim president and CEO, beginning March 4. The ETV Commission's selection of Cook was announced in a Feb. 9 press release. She will succeed current President and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

