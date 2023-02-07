Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Urban avalanche risk increases in February, Missoula officials warn
On Feb. 28, 2014, the unthinkable happened: A tumult of snow barreled down Mount Jumbo and flattened a residential home, burying four people, in the only serious urban avalanche ever recorded in Missoula. One woman died; her husband was hospitalized. Their home was destroyed. Two children were buried next door....
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Former Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security Administration benefits
MISSOULA — A former Hamilton man today admitted to making false statements to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, of Washington, Utah, and formerly of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to false statements to a government agency, a felony. Grossman...
Highest-paying science jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
Pastor Brandon Huber of Clinton Community Bible Church testifies in support of SB243 on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Montana Capitol (Photo screenshot via Montana Public Access Network). You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning...
UM unveils new online resource about Montana Constitution
Scholars from the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana recently created a central location for materials related to the Montana Constitution. This project serves as an open resource to scholars, students, lawyers, legislators and citizens. “Many of these materials...
