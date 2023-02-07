ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Urban avalanche risk increases in February, Missoula officials warn

On Feb. 28, 2014, the unthinkable happened: A tumult of snow barreled down Mount Jumbo and flattened a residential home, burying four people, in the only serious urban avalanche ever recorded in Missoula. One woman died; her husband was hospitalized. Their home was destroyed. Two children were buried next door....
MISSOULA, MT
Former Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security Administration benefits

MISSOULA — A former Hamilton man today admitted to making false statements to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, of Washington, Utah, and formerly of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to false statements to a government agency, a felony. Grossman...
HAMILTON, MT
Highest-paying science jobs in Missoula

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MISSOULA, MT
UM unveils new online resource about Montana Constitution

Scholars from the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana recently created a central location for materials related to the Montana Constitution. This project serves as an open resource to scholars, students, lawyers, legislators and citizens. “Many of these materials...
MONTANA STATE

