Texas State

Abandoned Texas oil wells polluting air, water and vegetation

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
TEXAS STATE
Local districts get thousands in grant funding for panic buttons

SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by...
SOMERSET, TX
Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure

SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
TEXAS STATE
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

