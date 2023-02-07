Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio resident claims $1 million top prize from crossword scratch ticket game
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident is starting their weekend in the money. Texas Lottery officials said the resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the $1 million Crossword scratch ticket game. The $20 ticket was bought at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA off SW Military...
foxsanantonio.com
Abandoned Texas oil wells polluting air, water and vegetation
SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas is trying to fight long wait times for driver’s license. Here is their plan
SAN ANTONIO - People being turned away from offices across the state to get or update their driver’s license. It's a big problem here in San Antonio and in some cases even people with appointments are having them canceled. Long lines are a familiar and unwelcome sight seen across...
foxsanantonio.com
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers
*Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited due to the length (Original: Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement) Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes...
foxsanantonio.com
Local districts get thousands in grant funding for panic buttons
SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by...
foxsanantonio.com
Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure
SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
foxsanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
foxsanantonio.com
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform
(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
foxsanantonio.com
'A miracle:' Soddy-Daisy woman grateful for couple who saved her family from burning home
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Ash and soot is all that's left of Cindy Couey's 100-year-old family home in Soddy Daisy. And it's thanks to a good Samaritan couple that her and her grandchildren are still alive. "We had grandparents that lived right there. Great aunt and uncle that lived there,"...
Comments / 0