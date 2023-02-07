ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay?

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are still in the process of hiring new head coaches, and the Cardinals have reportedly made a decision that might serve as some sort of hint behind their thinking. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach this week, and will... The post Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week

Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move

Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the... The post Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Eddie George left the Tennessee Titans over $500K | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Eddie George discuss George’s departure from the Tennessee Titans. George reveals he left the Titans over 500k. George said: “It happened faster than I thought. It came down to 500k. I was willing to take a pay cut but don’t be disrespectful.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
KANSAS CITY, MO

