psychreg.org
CAR-T Cell Cancer Immunotherapy Gets Personal
New adoptive T cell therapies – in which T cells, the immune system’s natural hunters patrolling the body for foreign adversaries, are retrieved from cancer-riddled patients, super-charged and amplified outside the body, and then infused back into the same patient – are changing the prospects of cancer patients. Since 2017, when CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T cells were green-lighted as the first modified therapeutic cells by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to treat leukaemia, five similar products have since been approved and more than 20,000 people have been treated with this game-changing immunotherapy.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma
Trial meets its primary endpoint of progression-free survival regardless of mismatch repair status in patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. New results from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 show that pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (PFS) as a first-line treatment for patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma, regardless of mismatch repair status.
labroots.com
Spun Threads and Computer Models Determine the Best Dose for Pancreatic Cancer Drug
Image Credit Jenner et al 2023 via Creative Commons license CC BY 4.0, and Francois Bonvin’s A Woman Spinning Flax via Creative Commons license CC0 1.0, alterations made to combine images by Amielle Moreno. Pancreatic cancer is projected to surpass breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer to become the second...
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Pathways and Subtypes of Metastatic Cancer Cells Unveiled
Metastasis, the process by which cancer cells leave the primary tumor and spread to other tissues to seed new cancerous growth, causes most cancer deaths. There is a clear need to better understand the processes that enable cancer cells to branch off, survive in a different environment and form another tumor, as new insights may illuminate novel treatment strategies.
Collagen rich foods - research reveals delay of skin aging process
Collagen is the key to plump, youthful, glowing skin, beautiful locks, and also bone and joint health. Already from the middle of the second decade of life, the body's own production of collagen continuously decreases.
technologynetworks.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
Medical News Today
Glioblastoma treatments: What are available?
Glioblastoma is a cancerous growth in the brain. Treatment for glioblastoma involves removing as much of the growth as possible and preventing it from returning. Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumor known as astrocytomas. They develop from star-shaped cells that doctors call astrocytes, which support the nerve cells in the brain.
Doctors expect more infections from tainted eyedrops that have been recalled
It was late last summer when Dr. Guillermo Amescua started noticing "something weird" about the eye infections he was seeing in his clinic. Amescua, a cornea specialist at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, had been well-versed in using antibiotics to treat bacterial eye infections. The warm Miami weather, he said, often coaxes people into relaxing at the pool or beach before removing their contact lenses, giving bacteria — Pseudomonas, mostly — a perfect breeding ground.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Medical News Today
Novel drug combination shows promise in causing regression in cancer tumors
Although there are treatments that facilitate the removal of cancer cells by the immune system, cancer patients often transiently respond to immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, before developing resistance. A recent study conducted in a mouse model of immunotherapy-resistant pancreatic cancer describes a novel therapeutic, PD1-IL2v, that caused tumor...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
Medical News Today
New drug boosts chances of survival after lung cancer surgery, trial confirms
Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer. A clinical trial has found that osimertinib, which is a targeted therapy for this type of cancer, improved patients’ chances of survival after surgery. The trial confirmed that the drug is safe and well tolerated by patients.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Before you toss expired COVID-19 tests ...
Did you know? The expiration date on your at-home COVID-19 tests may have been extended by the manufacturer. To check, go to covidtests.gov. There you can find a table listing specific brand names and types (including photos), and read up on what the Food and Drug Administration is recommending. If...
neurologylive.com
Stroke Prevention and Atrial Fibrillation Management, Thoughts From STROKE-AF Study: Lee Shwamm, MD
The professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School spoke at the 2023 ISC Conference about highlights from the STROKE-AF study after a 3-year follow-up. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “For many years, we've known that patients who present symptoms and have atrial fibrillation detected are at a...
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
MedicalXpress
Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure, says study
Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure. People who drink two or three cups of coffee a day have lower blood pressure than those who drink just one cup or none at all. This applies both to peripheral and central aortic pressure, i.e. the one closest to the heart. This...
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 3 colon cancer
Stage 3 colon cancer is when the cancer cells reach the lymph nodes near the tumor. While doctors consider stage 3 a more advanced form of cancer, treatment may remove all the cancer cells and put the disease into remission. Colon cancer diagnoses fall within stages 0 to 4. This...
Healthline
Can You Cure Bladder Cancer?
Early diagnosis and timely treatment of bladder cancer can drastically improve your survival. Moreover, bladder cancer caught in the early stages can often be cured. Bladder cancer begins in the tissues of your bladder — an organ that holds your urine. It’s a potentially serious condition that can result...
