Don't regret not looking at this home! The possibilities are endless and 99% of the work has already been done!!! Remember, ☀️ days are ahead!!. If you want one floor living in awesome setting, then this solid ranch checks all the boxes! Hillside location has scenic views from all windows! Set back from road, you can look out front across to see Horseshoe Lake and out back to a gorgeous wooded backdrop-best of all worlds! Home features 3 large bedrooms -master bedroom with full bath-as well as a second full bath and roomy guest bedrooms. Large living room and unique split kitchen/dining room or cozy secondary family gathering spot with wood stove looking out sliding glass door to back yard! Truly the gathering spot of this home it makes you want to stay and watch the seasons change! There is large pantry style closet for all your kitchen supplies as well as a great utility/laundry room for all the other necessities! This room also has direct access to covered carport for easy in and out for unloading the cars! Also there is enclosed front entryway, extra large foyer, and xtra wide hallway. This home packs a lot in! This owner did all the right things through out the years maintenance wise, all that is needed is for the next person to make it their own! Don't underestimate all the possibilities here-this is a FOREVER HOME!! Call Reliant now!! Call 585-344-4663.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO