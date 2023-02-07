Read full article on original website
Long-shots aplenty at Batavia Downs Thursday
It was a warm and wet Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9) at Batavia Downs, and despite a brief appearance by the sun during a few races, the wet conditions may have contributed to only three favorites winning in 12 races on a day where big payouts were common. The top trot...
Buffalo Dioceses marking 175th anniversary, including events in Genesee County
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is celebrating its 175th anniversary from May 1 to May 7, marking the occasion with various events, activities, and service projects across the diocese, including events in Genesee County. On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m., there will be a celebration mass at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St., Batavia. The celebration also involves Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid (Le Roy), St. Padre Pio (Oakfield), Our Lady of Fatima (Elba), Mary Immaculate (E. Bethany), and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Darien Center.
'Skully McPepsi' makes its McCarthy Ice Arena debut
The Zamboni machine at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street has a new name. But it’s not Zam-Pepsi or even Peps-oni. “Just call it Skully McPepsi,” said Batavian Tom Fluker, new business manager for Pepsi’s Upstate New York market, as he – with help from a group of Mite level hockey players – unveiled the updated ice cleaning machine this afternoon.
Sponsored Post: Huge price drop on 5399 Horseshoe Lake Road, Batavia
Don't regret not looking at this home! The possibilities are endless and 99% of the work has already been done!!! Remember, ☀️ days are ahead!!. If you want one floor living in awesome setting, then this solid ranch checks all the boxes! Hillside location has scenic views from all windows! Set back from road, you can look out front across to see Horseshoe Lake and out back to a gorgeous wooded backdrop-best of all worlds! Home features 3 large bedrooms -master bedroom with full bath-as well as a second full bath and roomy guest bedrooms. Large living room and unique split kitchen/dining room or cozy secondary family gathering spot with wood stove looking out sliding glass door to back yard! Truly the gathering spot of this home it makes you want to stay and watch the seasons change! There is large pantry style closet for all your kitchen supplies as well as a great utility/laundry room for all the other necessities! This room also has direct access to covered carport for easy in and out for unloading the cars! Also there is enclosed front entryway, extra large foyer, and xtra wide hallway. This home packs a lot in! This owner did all the right things through out the years maintenance wise, all that is needed is for the next person to make it their own! Don't underestimate all the possibilities here-this is a FOREVER HOME!! Call Reliant now!! Call 585-344-4663.
Emma Jean Allyn
Bergen - Emma Jean Allyn , 89 of Bergen passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Jean was born Wednesday, July 12th, 1933, in Lizemores, West Virginia a daughter of the late Vernon and Agnes Nichols. Jean was raised in Lizemores, WV...
Ronald "Ron" D. Heywood
East Bethany- Ronald "Ron" D. Heywood passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 7, 1934, in Batavia, NY, the son of Donald and Thelma Heywood. Ron graduated from Pavilion Central School, class of 1953, and married his...
Pedestrian struck on Pearl Street Road, Batavia
A pedestrian has reportedly been stuck in the area of 2719 Pearl Street Road, Batavia,. East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The patient is a child. She is apparently speaking with a first responder and provided her name.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Establishment of Water District No. 4 in the Town of Pembroke
At a Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Pembroke, in the County of Genesee, New York, held at the Pembroke Town Hall in said Town on February 9th, 2023. In the Matter: ORDER ESTABLISHING of the DISTRICT (SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM) Establishment of Water District No....
Elsie Irene Dool
Stafford- Elsie Irene Dool, age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at LeRoy Village Green, surrounded by family. She was born July 6, 1922, in Batavia, NY, the daughter of the late Rollin and Regina Eick. Elsie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She...
Richard J. Becker Jr.
Richard J. Becker Jr, age 65, of Batavia NY, passed away in his home unexpectedly on January 22, 2023. Rich, as he was known by those close to him, was born on May 16th, 1957, in the City of Batavia, New York to Richard and Pauline (Wickens) Becker. Rich graduated...
Law and Order: Rochester woman accused of fleeing police
Brittany Leann Hollaert, 26, of Saint Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unsafe passing on left, speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to obey a police officer. Deputy Mason Schultz attempted to stop a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. As a result of the incident, Hollaert was arrested. Information on what was allegedly stolen was not released. Release status was not included in a press release.
Youth group takes a trip to GO Art! and Peru
A creamy casserole resembling layered lasagna with a Peruvian twist, and a sweet finale of cinnamon-dusted milk custard, wedged between a tour of an arts facility and hands-on exercises of creative works. Not too shabby of a school day for a group of 13 students visiting GO Art! Wednesday in Batavia.
Unexpected visit ends in manhunt, K-9, and arrest in city neighborhood
During a break from Tuesday’s budget workshop, city leaders discussed various topics, including one City Councilman’s unusual visit last Friday. While working at his kitchen table, two women had appeared on his doorstep, and, moments later, went around to his garage door, apparently shivering from the sub-zero windy temperature and begging to come inside. Their vehicle had broken down, and they needed a place to stay while they awaited a ride.
Brown accepts plea offer, to be sentenced on April 3
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled guilty to three felony charges, paving the way for County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini to sign off on the prison term parameters agreed to by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Robinson and defense attorney Joseph A. Lobosco of Rochester.
