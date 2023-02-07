ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

DBBLTT
3d ago

Hit and run needs to carry a much harsher penalty than it currently has.Prayers for this young man and family.

Anna Nytes
2d ago

As the wife of a motorcyclist also hit by a car, I send this family prayers. Everyone in Orlando are in such a rush to go nowhere, driver's are not paying attention to the road. It is unconscionable that anyone could just leave another human being in the road like that, but it has become tragically common. God look over this family and survivor as they tread their way through.

