Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.

After Koko, 38, shared the clip on her Instagram Story, a fan account re-posted the video and many of Khloe’s followers flocked to the comments to gush over her son. One admirer even pointed out that the blonde beauty has been more open to showing glimpses of her son now that her sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, revealed the first photos of her son, Aire. “Knew she would start now that Kylie has shown her son,” the fan commented, while another added, “So cute.”

Despite many loving the post, some fans were frustrated that The Kardashians star has still not revealed her son’s full face six months after his birth. “So bizarre she isn’t letting us see him. We saw True [Thompson] quickly. I bet he’s cute,” they penned, while another fan added, “What is the point of her filming just his legs?” However, many of Koko’s fans simply commented a series of heart emojis to send their love to the TV personality.

Khloe Kardashian & her daughter, True, in Oct. 2021. (Shutterstock)

The mom-of-two’s latest post comes one day after she revealed whether or not she’s single via a Twitter Q&A with her fans on Feb. 5. After a fan wrote in, “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE,” Khloe was not shy to respond. “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”, the businesswoman tweeted. The clarification on who her man might be comes amid speculation that she and her on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 31, have reconciled.

Khloe fueled romance rumors with the father of her children after she’s been spotted supporting him amid his mother, Andrea Thompson‘s passing on Jan. 6. The late mom-of-four suffered a heart attacked and died, as first reported by TMZ last month. Since then the NBA star and Khloe have been mourning the loss of the Thompson matriarch. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe’s caption on Jan. 23 began. “Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.” The proud new boy mom and Tristan began their romance in 2016 and had their most recent breakup at the end of 2021.

Comments / 8

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

I read an article about how you can make your child look a certain race, eye color, gender, etc. ...I wonder if the Kardashians are playing God with their children. Their children do not look biracial.

Reply(1)
3
