MotorTrend Magazine
Ram Confirms Production Name for Its Electric Pickup Truck
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup concept, which was unveiled in early January in conjunction with CES, is getting a new name when it reaches production: Ram 1500 REV. The announcement is confirmation of news we broke when the truck debuted. It's not the most thrilling choice—we'd have gone with...
MotorTrend Magazine
Reaction Strong for 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Design
We are only a few months from seeing the production version of the 2024 Ram 1500 REV fullsize electric pickup truck and early reaction to concept upon it was based suggests the brand is headed in the right direction. Stellantis staged the global debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concept in January at CES in Las Vegas at a splashy press conference for an edgy concept. At that time, MotorTrend broke the story that the name would be shortened to REV for the production model.
MotorTrend Magazine
An Integrated Turbo and Cylinder Head Engine Might Be In Dodge or Jeep’s Future
We know it's only a matter of time before Dodge drops its next turbocharged Challenger or Charger muscle car now that the Hurricane I-6 is out. Even so, Stellantis engineers are already looking at ways to affix the turbo to the head as engine bays get more and more cramped. While some manufacturers have gone the route of the "hot Vee" and Stellantis themselves have eliminated the exhaust manifold from their turbocharged engines, the engineers are looking to radically change how the turbo is attached to the cylinder head.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon Can Handle Camping or Construction
Winnebago—reputable brand of Class B camper vans like the Solis, Roam, and eRV2—has teamed up with Adventure Wagon to offer the limited edition 2023 Winnebago Adventure Wagon. The result is a super tasteful camper van with an extremely versatile, adaptable, anti-RV interior that's unlike any other Winnebago van. Basically, it's an Adventure Wagon interior wrapped in a Winnebago. Van. Nerd. Alert. This collaboration has us so very, very excited.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vin Diesel Says the Villain In Fast X, Part II Is AI And Self Driving Cars
By now you've probably seen the new Fast X trailer, along with a few million other folks. The franchise that kicked off 22 years ago has come along way from gangs stealing DVD players from trucks and street races. Heck, in the last movie, Vin Diesel's "Dom" pulled off a Tarzan swing in a Dodge Charger SRT and a few members of his crew went to space in a freakin' Pontiac Fiero. Throughout the films, Dom and his "family" have taken on spies, terrorist cells, and international crime syndicates—a far cry from boosting VCRs. So, who will the protagonist be in the final installment of the Fast franchise, Fast X, uh, Part II? Brace yourselves: The villain in the next movie will be AI and self driving cars.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen ID4 Yearlong Review: Electrifying and Revolting Features in VW’s Tesla Challenger
For this first update on our 2022 Volkswagen ID4 yearlong tester, ostensibly VW's first software defined vehicle, I'd like to give some context on how I've been thinking about it and who this article is for. First up, I love driving EVs. This is my bias I'll admit up front....
MotorTrend Magazine
Ultimate Pro Touring Second-Gen Camaro for the Track and the Street!
Pro Touring is a label often slapped on any classic ride with plus-size wheels and a lowered stance, but that's akin to calling any drag car with big 'n' littles Pro Street. A real Pro Touring car is so much more; an amalgam of road-race handling tech mixed with enough street manners to make it nice to just cruise. It's classic lines and cutting-edge technology in a car that can drag race, road race, autocross, or just haul ass down your favorite country road. Chris Smith, owner of Smitty's Custom Auto (who we will just call Smitty from here on out), has built quite a few real-deal Pro Touring rides, and this 1970 Camaro has to be our favorite so far.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual 0–60 MPH, 1/4-Mile Tested: Super Shifter?
The Toyota GR Supra can now be optioned with a manual transmission, adding another layer of driver engagement to Toyota's already potent sport coupe. But rowing the Supra's gears yourself comes with a requisite sacrifice in straight-line performance compared to its automatic-equipped counterpart. Our first crack with it at the test track resulted in a 0-60-mph time of 4.3 seconds, 0.4 second slower than the quickest automatic-transmission model.
MotorTrend Magazine
We Asked ChatGPT AI to Write a Review of the Toyota Supra Manual. Here's How It Went.
Manual transmission (finally) We've all been there—an email hits your inbox reminding you that a work deadline is closer than it may appear and approaching fast. This author's uh-oh moment arrived with an inquiry as to the ETA on a first test review for the manual-transmission 2023 Toyota GR Supra. Gasp! Having an ETA would mean the review would have penetrated my consciousness in the first place, when it most certainly had not. Partly, this could be chalked up to procrastination, but some of it has to do with the GR Supra's new manual transmission, a much-anticipated addition we found to be somewhat forgettable after an initial drive.
MotorTrend Magazine
"Eroded" Car Sculptures Look Infected by Cordyceps From "The Last of Us"
While the art world has long been fascinated with the "art car" (particularly BMW) or sculptures made out of cars (like Cadillac Ranch), one thing you don't see all that often are realistic sculptures made from minerals like quartz or marble. Not only has artist Daniel Arsham created a unique set of classic cars out of geological materials, but his take goes further to make them seem like they are eroding away and returning to the Earth from which they came. Or, you could see them looking like they were exposed to the infection from HBO's The Last of Us.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Subaru Crosstrek First Look: Little Evolution for the Small SUV
The Subaru Crosstrek is a sort of a "reverse halo car" for the Ebisu, Shibuya, Japan-based manufacturer. It lives near the bottom of Subaru's lineup yet has become a quirky, adventurous demi-icon with its interesting color choices, rugged styling, usefully high ride height, and available six-speed transmission. Sure, it's no Jeep, but it's way more capable than anything else in the entry-SUV segment, and yet drives like, well, a car-based crossover on pavement—mostly because it is a car-based crossover, an Impreza on stilts.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota Turned Its New Grand Highlander SUV Into a Giant Nintendo Console
In what has to be the automotive equivalent of candy in the grocery check-out aisle, Toyota has already customized the new 2024 Grand Highlander three-row SUV—and the company has done it up as a giant Nintendo system on wheels. You see, Toyota is promoting a giveaway in which 500...
MotorTrend Magazine
1987’s Hottest Cars: Turbos, Five-Speeds, Import Muscle, and More!
HOT ROD considered only two basic elements in selecting the hottest new cars for 1987: hot performance and hot looks. All the cars shown here fit one or both of these categories, and that's enough to qualify them as prime hot rodding material. Some automakers are more successful at it than others, but the most significant thing is that nearly all of them are dedicating considerable effort and funding to build real high-performance cars. We've never had it so good, and no matter how much we lament the passing of our beloved Sixties muscle cars, it's time to acknowledge the new era of high-tech, high-performance automobiles. Automakers are employing more hot rodding and racing tricks than ever before, and they're adding plenty of their own high-tech electronic wizardry that allows modern muscle cars to do more with less.
