Angels Foster Care Marks 300th Child Placement Milestone

Angels Foster Care is kicking off 2023 with a milestone celebration of placing 300 children in Angels Foster Homes since its launch in 2006. The agency provides safe, stable, loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to the age of five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County.
Jen Brown Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors

Jen Brown, a retired attorney whose legal work over two decades included high-profile litigation spanning multiple continents, has joined the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Ms. Brown received bachelor’s degrees in political science and communications at the University of Washington before earning a law degree...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

