Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship Status With Model Eden Polani, 19, Revealed After Photo Surfaces

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

It’s not a love connection. Despite being pictured sitting next to each other at the EP release party of Ebony Riley on Feb. 1, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and 19-year-old model Eden Polani are not dating. Speculation that the iconic actor and stunning Israeli model were an item began almost immediately after the appearance — and it wouldn’t be a stretch, since Leo has been known to date a string of much younger models. He was also seen partying with a bevy of them on a yacht in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani (ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

And then there was the matter of a potential romance with supermodel (and mom of one) Gigi Hadid, 27. The duo was seen hanging out together during the waning weeks of 2022. However, a source revealed to us in December that it was all casual between them. “Leo is single,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the report. “Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all.”

Furthermore, according to another source in separate comments, Gigi was completely unbothered by him hanging out with model Victoria Lamas, 23, at the time. “Gigi knows that Leo and Victoria were out with a bunch of friends which, of course, is completely fine with her,” the pal said. “Although this wasn’t a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people. Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other.”

Leonardo previously dated Camila Morrone, 25, but the couple broke up in August of 2022. They’d been linked since March of 2018, when they were seen cozying up in West Hollywood. Gigi split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik in October of 2021 after an on-off relationship that started in 2015. They welcomed daughter Khai, now 2, in September of 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
MIAMI, FL
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
