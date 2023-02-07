ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew77

A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor

Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
Bhawna Arora

Earn Money without investment

Ways to earn money online without investment for students. The coronavirus has unfortunately left students with the inability to get out and earn money. Unlike usual times, students are now shifting their focus to making money online, but can you earn money online without investment? Are there really websites that can pay you for doing work online without investing money?
Bhawna Arora

Growing income offline

If you're looking for ways to make money online, the internet is a great place to start. There are many websites that offer legitimate ways to earn money online and there are also plenty of scams out there. Here are some of the best ways that people have found to make money offline at home:
R.A. Heim

$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jordy Schuck

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.
CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
IOWA STATE
Arachna Arora

Make money online without spending time & money

Making money online can be a tricky thing. It's not always easy to know where to start and what opportunities are available, especially for those who aren't familiar with the world of e-commerce. If you're ready to try something new, we recommend taking a look at some of these ways that you can make money without spending any time or money at all!
CNBC

How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement

An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.
SmartAsset

Cashier's Check vs. Money Order

There are a few options when you need a secure way of paying for something. Sure, cash is king, but not everyone feels safe carrying a thick wad around. Cashier's checks and money orders are two of the more secure … Continue reading → The post Cashier's Check vs. Money Order appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
