ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive By February 14

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Some way, somehow, it’s February. This month is shorter than others, which means dates creep up faster than ever. Take, for example, Valentine’s Day. This romantic holiday is in T-minus seven days, people! If you’re forgetful like me, you might be on the verge of a mild panic attack. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered when it comes to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy on Amazon and get delivered just in time for February 14.

One major pro tip for all procrastinators is that you should sign up for an Amazon Prime membership ASAP. One of its many benefits is fast, complimentary delivery options, such as free one-day delivery on select items. This is absolutely essential for those who leave their holiday shopping to the very last second.

Amazon, thankfully, carries just about every brand and product under the sun, so you shouldn’t have a hard time filtering your searches to find Prime-eligible products that fit your needs. The mega-retailer has Nintendo , Apple , Dyson, Le Creuset , UGG and so much more. With the push of a couple of buttons, your last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts will be at your significant other’s doorstep in absolutely no time. Don’t waste any more time! Start filling up your Amazon cart right this second and you’ll be on your way to the most romantic V-Day yet.

RELATED: 25 Super Last-Minute Gift Ideas That You Can Instantly Send Online For Valentine’s Day

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame

Give them the gift of everlasting memories with this digital picture frame . Based on first-hand experience with the product, it’s sure to be a hit. Using the Aura app, you can curate the photos that swipe across the screen from near or far.

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame $149 Buy Now

Nintendo Switch

If your S.O. is a serious gamer, it might be time to upgrade their setup with this classic red and blue Nintendo Switch .

Nintendo Switch $299.99 Buy Now

“The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer” by Tom Brady

So, they’re in love with sports, specifically football and Tom Brady? There’s no better gift than the icon’s book . Plus, it’s on sale for only $12 right now.

The TB12 Method by Tom Brady $11.73 (was $21) Buy Now

Lindt Valentine Assorted Chocolate Truffles Heart

Don’t have time to run to the grocery store or chocolate shop? Get them this box of assorted truffles from Lindt . It features the prettiest packaging and is filled with milk, white and dark chocolate treats.

Lindt Valentine Assorted Chocolate… $29.52 Buy Now

Amazon Kindle

If your partner is a bookworm, look no further than a Kindle reading device . This 2022 iteration is on sale for 25 percent off, which brings its price down to $75.

Amazon Kindle $74.99 (was $99.99) Buy Now

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines – BB-8

If your significant other is obsessed with all things Star Wars , there’s no better gift than a limited-edition BB-8 figurine . This one is red, pink and white for Valentine’s Day.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines – BB-8 $12.99 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods are the type of thing they wouldn’t splurge on for themselves, which is why they’d make a great Valentine’s Day present. Grab a pair of the AirPods Pro while they’re discounted by 20 percent.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199.99 (was $249)
Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Anyone who says they don’t actually want a Dyson Airwrap is flat-out lying. Your significant other’s jaw will drop when they unwrap this cult-favorite, TikTok-viral, celeb-loved hot tool. It typically sells out at any retailer it’s available at, so don’t dilly-dally with ordering it!

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $849.99 Buy Now

UGG Women’s Disquette Slipper

It’s officially wintertime, which means it’s officially cozy season. Slippers are a foolproof gift that anyone could use a fresh pair of. Platform UGGs are on-trend at the moment, so go with the Disquette Slipper for your loved one. Make sure you double-check the fastest delivery date when you select the color and size because only some can deliver in time.

UGG Women’s Disquette Slipper $109.95 Buy Now

UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper

The Tasman Slipper boasts a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, which must mean these shoes are pretty dang comfortable and durable. The same goes for these slippers; check that they can arrive by February 14.

UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper $110 Buy Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

For the partner who loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen, get them this Le Creuset square dish . It serves as a gift for them and delicious meals for you.

Le Creuset Square Dish $54.95 Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The exercising enthusiast in your life will be thrilled to unwrap a new Fitbit on Valentine’s Day. The Inspire 2 tracker has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon and is on sale for a whopping 43 percent off right now.

Fitbit Inspire 2 $56.54 (was $99.95) Buy Now

Boy Smells LES Candle

Candles are key to setting the mood on Valentine’s Day and beyond. Check out with this Boy Smells candle that has notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and Asian pear, among others.

Boy Smells LES Candle $38 Buy Now

Re-marks Love Letters Stamps Collage Puzzle

A puzzle is a great gift because it’s an activity you could both do together. This one shows a bunch of lovey-dovey stamps and comes with 1,000 pieces.

Re-marks Love Letters Stamps Collage… $17.99 Buy Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Any skincare lover will appreciate a face-sculpting device from the celeb-loved brand, NuFACE. The Mini is perfect for the person who’s constantly on the go.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit $209 Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kffGmej00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Calling All Procrastinators: This Jewelry Brand Has a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Shop—Gold Pieces Start at $36

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like me, you may not be the best at gift giving, particularly when it comes to finding the right one on time. Try as hard as I may to make it one of my love languages, I seem to struggle to secure something totally not embarrassing around the holidays, including Valentine’s Day. Luckily for all us last minute (and seemingly hopeless) shoppers, Gldn Jewelry has made getting something special a walk in the park. The trendy jewelry brand...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Swear This $3 Lip Gloss From Amazon Is ‘Nearly Identical’ to Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when liquid lipsticks were all the rave way back when? Or when Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick took over the beauty scene? Well, there’s a new trend in town: lip gloss. Everyone seems to be going for plump, juicy, shiny lips these days. Perhaps it’s because of the Y2K renaissance, or maybe it’s because of the clean, dewy aesthetic people are opting for. Regardless, you’ve probably noticed people whipping out their lip gloss tubes left and right, whether it’s on...
StyleCaster

Who Will Be Your Valentine? This Zodiac Sign Wants to Ask You Out On Valentine’s Day 2023

“Will you be my Valentine?” is the most exciting yet nerve-wracking question to pop as February 14 draws closer. Just thinking about your Valentine can give you butterflies, but don’t panic! The cosmos have aligned to help you figure out who will be your Valentine, based on their zodiac sign, and what you can do to win their heart.  Since there are a million different ways to ask your Valentine out, you might feel a bit starstruck! The classic heart-shaped box of chocolates, a teddy bear and a thoughtful card are always an option. Although this option is tried and true,...
TODAY.com

Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.
Crazy For Couponing

Birthday Freebies! Huge round up of Birthday Freebies

Birthday freebies are the ultimate way to make your special day even more special! Whether you're in the mood for a free meal, retail discounts, or something else entirely - this article is here to guide you in the right direction. Read on to find out the best places to get free stuff on your birthday!
StyleCaster

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
TEXAS STATE
StyleCaster

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened

He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
StyleCaster

Lizzo Just ‘Hard Launched’ Her Boyfriend at the Grammys—They Hosted a Music Show Together In 2016

It’s about damn time! Lizzo’s boyfriend was hard-launched right before the Grammys! If you’re on every social media app following the “Juice” artist you have a pretty good idea who Lizzo is dating right now. However, she made her relationship red carpet right before Music’s biggest night. Lizzo posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram when she attended the famous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She captioned the set, “Hard Launch😮‍💨.” while photos showed her being very affectionate with her boyfriend Myke Wright. So many supportive comments flooded the “Truth Hurts” singer and flautist’s Instagram. “The way...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Because They’re Dealing With Disruptive Changes

In order for us to tap into our divine flow, full moons tend to be equally as emotionally charged as they are incredibly revealing, both individually and as a collective. Although, after last week’s triggering full moon in Leo, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of February 6 to 12. Continue to expect disruptive changes and shocking breakthroughs, some of which may even evoke a sense of discomfort. Sounds alarming but these energies will more than likely resurface in May 2023, during the lunar eclipse in Scorpio, given that this lunation was almost an exact...
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Tickets to the Renaissance World Tour Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Get Them Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a member of the BeyHive, you may be wondering how to buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour before they sell out—and for a discount. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists...
ILLINOIS STATE
Elite Daily

Starbucks’ V-Day Deals Include A Pink Drink & 50% Off Uber Eats

Nothing screams “Valentine’s Day” more than the color pink and a box of chocolates, and now there’s an easy way to incorporate both into your Starbucks order. In honor of the lovey-dovey holiday, the coffee giant is bringing a Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam in-stores and to the app for an IG-worthy treat. The brand is also offering 50% off Uber Eats orders on Feb. 14, which means you and your Valentine can score the sip for a totally sweet discount. Move over, lavender haze drink.
StyleCaster

J-Lo Turned The Grammys Into A Fashionable Date Night With Ben Affleck

Do you have a Sunday date night tradition? Maybe you order a pizza and watch a movie. Maybe tonight you switched a movie for the 2023 Grammy Awards. If that’s how you spent your Sunday evening, you’re in good company—Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck made an appearance as a couple at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this evening. The duo skipped the red carpet and went straight for the plush award show seating arrangements to settle in for a night of incredible live music. It’s just like your evening except instead of sweatpants, J-Lo wore a gown. Jennifer...
StyleCaster

Channing Tatum’s Net Worth Is Impressive Thanks to 3 ‘Magic Mike’ Movies—He Invested $7M of His Own Money to Fund Them

One of the best in Hollywood. Growing up in a  humble background and jumping into success with every movie he makes, Channing Tatum’s net worth is well deserved. Born and raised in rural Georgia, Channing Tatum launched himself into stardom with all the incredibly profitable films he’s made. The Magic Mike star started out as a stripper, and used his experiences to create the hit movie series we know today. He started out as a background dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video and starred in the 2005 film Coach Carter. The star rose to fame quickly after gaining starring...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

This Secret The Ordinary Sale Features Up to 40 Percent Off Best-Selling Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Because it’s already so affordable, The Ordinary rarely goes on sale. Seriously, it’s a 1-2 times year occurrence if that and the brand is always excluded from Sephora’s big sales. That’s why we lost our minds when we saw The Ordinary’s best-selling skincare up to 40 percent off on the StyleVana website, a retail fave for affordable skincare and fashion finds. All your favorite skincare products are here for less, including TikTok viral ones that sell out quickly. The Ordinary...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Serum Makes Skin ‘Fresher & More Youthful’ After Years of Sun Damage—& It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re well into your 20s (and beyond), you’ve likely already incorporated retinol into your regimen. It’s one of the most prestigious anti-aging ingredients you can readily access without needing to speak with a dermatologist or wring out your wallet (though many would argue prescription-strength retinoids are worth the extra hassle). That said, if you’re one of the few that’s yet to dive into the world of retinol, No7 Beauty has plenty of serums worthy of a plunge.  The Advanced Retinol...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

This Celeb-Loved, Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum Brightened My Skin Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Having sensitive, acne-prone skin means my skincare routine is one that has undergone plenty of revisions over the years. Nowadays, however, I’ve (for the most part) gotten it down to a T, with a few products from my favorite brands earning a permanent spot in my beauty cabinet. One of those? The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum. If you’re familiar with SkinCeuticals at all, you know that the brand is one that is trusted and recommended by celebrities and dermatologists far...
StyleCaster

This Drew Barrymore-Loved Brand Made an Anti-Aging Moisturizer That Makes Skin ‘Look Like Magic’

You might recognize the name, Hanacure, for its iconic face mask that celebs and shoppers alike have raved about. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Busy Phillipps and Demi Moore have shown their love for the All-In-One Facial. Drew Barrymore even posted a video about it on her Instagram, calling it “a professional level treatment at home.” While Hanacure is most recognized for its mask, we’re here to tell you that the brand’s moisturizer should also be on your radar.  The Nano Emulsion Moisturizer utilizes Hanacure’s special nanotechnology, which helps a high concentration of the moisturizer’s anti-aging ingredients get delivered and absorbed into...
StyleCaster

Why Did Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Divorce? They ‘Fought’ For a ‘Really Long Time’ Before Splitting

Five years after their split announcement, many Step Up fans would like to know: why did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorce?  The stars of the dancing film met on the set of their own movie in 2006. In a Step Up press conference, Channing gushed about his co-star at the time: “Jenna’s very, she’s obviously beautiful, but she really, really is as beautiful inside as she is out. She’s really real. She loves to teach people how to not come from a place of insecurity, just, you know, come from a place of love, I guess. She’s a big fairy,...
HAWAII STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy