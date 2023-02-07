PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROWNS MILLS, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO