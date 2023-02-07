Read full article on original website
Related
Cat Country 107.3
Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested
Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday. Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and...
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Ocean Township Man Gets Life In Prison For Murder, Arson
A Monmouth County man who murdered a family friend in 2019 and then set her home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 7 in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli. Shortly after 7:30 a.m....
NJ.com
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
Police: Missing Pleasantville Teen Could Be at Risk
The Pleasantville Police Department has asked for help finding a missing city teen who hasn't been seen since Thursday, Feb 9. Police say Erika Dominguez-Juarez,15, was last seen on her way to school early Thursday. What makes this particular missing child situation so concerning is that Erika has a history of self-harm.
Body of 30-year-old teacher missing from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The remains of Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher from Jersey City who was reported missing, were discovered by police in Kearny.
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine
OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
NJ.com
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0