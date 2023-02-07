ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested

Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday. Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge

PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say

One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Police: Missing Pleasantville Teen Could Be at Risk

The Pleasantville Police Department has asked for help finding a missing city teen who hasn't been seen since Thursday, Feb 9. Police say Erika Dominguez-Juarez,15, was last seen on her way to school early Thursday. What makes this particular missing child situation so concerning is that Erika has a history of self-harm.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine

OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy