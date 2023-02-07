Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Robert Thomas “R.T.” Fooshee
(65, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
whopam.com
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Husband and wife firefighters battle blaze in Webster County
Firefighters in Webster County were called to the scene of a house fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first firefighters to get there and begin putting out the the blaze? Chief Brian Reynolds and Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Reynolds of Poole Community Fire and Rescue.
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County ‘D’ Rocks McCracken County
It may well have been the defensive performance of the season for the Christian County Colonels. And it came after they got back home late Friday night on a long bus ride after a tough loss to Madison Central. It was one of those statement games you like to have with the postseason now just over a week away.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
clarksvillenow.com
10 Black leaders who helped shape Clarksville’s history
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership is never easy. Putting yourself out there at the risk of public criticism, insult or failure can be uncomfortable. But when you’re Black – particularly during the Jim Crow or civil rights era in the South – those risks go well beyond discomfort. This year, in honor of Black History Month, let’s look back at not just at the “firsts” in local history, and not just at athletes and artists, but to leaders who took the risks and rose to the top to make Clarksville a better place for everyone.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Mourning the Loss of Track Coach Pablo Sanchez
Hopkinsville High School and the running community are mourning coach Pablo Sanchez’s loss, who passed away over the weekend. Tributes on social media were posted on Sunday morning. Sanchez served as the cross country and track and field coach for Hopkinsville High in 2022 after serving as the Hoptown...
mountaincitizen.com
Thirteen-year-old Grand Champion Fiddler of Elkton performs at the Ryman Auditorium
NASHVILLE — Thirteen-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival, performed Jan. 28 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Elkton, Kentucky, resident, who also won the Junior Fiddling contest in Smithville, beat out the Senior Fiddling Champion Heather Brown Currie of...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central Rebels vs Russellville
Todd County Central hosted Russellville in a boys’ 13th District contest Friday night in Elkton. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics. Take a look.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
14news.com
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
informnny.com
‘There when needed’: 1st newborn surrendered at Kentucky ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — A healthy newborn baby was recently the first to be surrendered via a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December of 2022 as the 132nd of its kind in the nation, according to a news release from Monica Kelsey, the founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. It is one of 16 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Kentucky.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested for drug trafficking charges after shots fired call
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a shots fired call and discovered methamphetamine at the scene. On February 10, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in Dexter, Ky. to respond to a report of shots fired. Deputies found a vehicle in the driveway driven by...
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
