Sewage overflows to Turkey Creek in Cass County

(Anita) Anita city officials notified the Iowa DNR Field Office staff this (Tuesday) morning regarding a sewage overflow near 203 Michigan Avenue. The overflow was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The overflow occurred at a manhole about 75 yards north of 203 Michigan Avenue after a sewer collection system under Turkey Creek became blocked. Approximately 50 gallons of sewage also backed up into a residential basement at 203 Michigan Avenue.

The city’s wastewater operator estimates 250 gallons of sewage reached Turkey Creek.

City staff cleared the obstruction by 7 p.m. Monday and spread lime on the area between the manhole and the creek to kill bacteria.

Officials have determined no further action is needed at this time.