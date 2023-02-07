Read full article on original website
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
Woman shot to death at Paducah hotel, suspect arrested
Police in Paducah responded to an active shooter at the Best Western Hotel near Exit 11 along I-24 Saturday morning, with a woman killed and a suspect arrested. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 9:48 a.m., Paducah 911 received multiple calls regarding a possible active shooter at the hotel.
Darnall named state Band Director of the Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnall has been named the 2023 Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director of the Year. He was presented the award on Saturday during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference. Darnall...
Local lawmakers discuss issues in Legislative Update program
Week 2 of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly has concluded and local lawmakers discuss what’s happened and what’s coming up during this week’s Legislative Update Program. Ninth District Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke was pleased with the Senate passage of legislation reducing Kentucky’s state...
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
