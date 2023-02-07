Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Scripps Research presents “Paving the Way to New Therapies for Neurodegenerative Disease” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, online. Scripps Research associate professor Sandra Encalada will share how her lab is unraveling the cellular pathways that lead to the formation of toxic protein clumps seen inside brain cells undergoing neurodegeneration. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation and UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy present “Future of Democracy and the Rule of Law — Challenges in the International Arena” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the UCSD Faculty Club, Atkinson Pavilion, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The keynote address will be given by Judge M. Margaret McKeown . Free. bit.ly/UCSDMcKeown

• Republican Women of California, La Jolla club meets at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at a location in La Jolla. Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, will speak about the Protect Act, and retired U.S. District Judge Irma Gonzalez will discuss her experiences. $40, includes luncheon. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 16, to receive the address. Email skipandtoby@yahoo.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Farsi. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddishland Art Club” at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through March 6 and “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Partner Yoga with Carolina Vivas” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $75 per duo. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through February at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman's Club presents "Gentle Yoga" at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Yiddishland California presents “Jewish Songs of Love with Lisa Fishman” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, online and at a private home in La Jolla. Fishman will sing romantic and comic tunes. $10 and up. Register for the address. bit.ly/yiddishlandlove

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Learning to Fly” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at UC San Diego’s Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Music director emeritus Steven Schick will guest-conduct the program, including “Walking with Ghosts,” composed by UCSD alumna Mary Kouyoumdjian. $32 and up. ljsc.org/events

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents "Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” from Saturday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition will feature paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “In Monochrome” through Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman. rbstevensongallery.com

• The St. James Music Series presents soprano Janai Brugger with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir of San Diego at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Brugger and the choir will perform arias, spirituals and gospel tunes. $23-$53. stjamesmusicseries.com

• BFree Studio presents “AI Discussion with Jon Bikoff” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Guests can learn more about artificial intelligence and what the future with that technology could look like. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Ronald Niezen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Niezen will discuss and sign his new book, “The Memory Seeker.” Free, or $22.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/niezen-2023

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live: Life on the Vertical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7600 Fay Ave. The lecture by big-wall climber Mark Synnott will detail his adventures and research and include a Q&A. $20 and up. theconrad.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Some Palms” through Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego-based artist Perry Vasquez centers on the palm tree as a symbol for the idealism of California. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Tord Gustavsen Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The Norwegian jazz musicians will return to the Athenaeum for the first time since 2014. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-concert-series

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” beginning Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. Performances will run through Sunday, March 19. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents “California Color” through Monday, March 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson. Free.

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile app designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents a Valentine's fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in front of Chase Bank, 7777 Girard Ave. Homemade baked goods, handmade valentines, plants and flowers will be for sale. Proceeds will support scholarships and community beautification projects. Free to attend.

• Mission Bay High School’s Preservationist Jazz Band presents a fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Proceeds will support the band on its biennial San Diego-Yokohama Sister City Goodwill Delegation Tour in April, during which the band will perform in Japan. $20. missionbaymusic.com/japanmbhs

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆





This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .