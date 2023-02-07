Read full article on original website
Lakers Trade Grades For D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, And Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook to acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a 3-team trade.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
FOX Sports
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
FOX Sports
Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal
The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
NBA
"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge
Call it fate, call it whatever you want. On Friday, Feb. 17, Utah rookie center Walker Kessler will suit up for former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams and Team Deron in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach Team Jason and its seven NBA G League players.
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic...
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
