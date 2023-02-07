ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal

The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN

