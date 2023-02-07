The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO