FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
WISH-TV
IMPD, Dreasjon Reed family settle lawsuit over police shooting in May 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government and the family of Dreasjon Reed have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by his mother. The settlement was reached nearly three years after his death. Reed was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, by Officer De’Joure Mercer after a police chase that Reed livestreamed on Facebook.
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed by Dreasjon Reed's mother against IMPD, city settled for nearly $400k
INDIANAPOLIS — A court filing shows a lawsuit filed by the mom of a man shot and killed by IMPD Officers in 2020 has been resolved. Demetree Wynn, the mother of 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed, sued the City of Indianapolis, IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams and Officer DeJoure Mercer in June 2020 in connection with the shooting.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs worth $2.8 million
INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of a California man and the seizure of 154 pounds of cocaine, police said. According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, an officer stopped a semi tractor on Interstate 70 near Post Road in Indianapolis for failing to signal a lane change.
Jury finds Indianapolis man guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on city's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury found an Indianapolis man guilty of murder in a January 2021 shooting that happened on the city's north side. On Jan. 3, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of West Coil Street, near Michigan Road and West 66th Street.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
WISH-TV
IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
WISH-TV
Gun modification increases danger to police and public
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, told I-Team 8 it’d seen a 600% increase in the number of Glock switches and Auto Sears took off the streets across the country in the last five years. Sergeant Genae Cook with the Indianapolis...
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
LEBANON, Ind. — A Boone County judge has sentenced a convicted drunk driver to six years in jail after he was found guilty of being behind the wheel and causing a serious crash that left an innocent driver paralyzed from the neck down. Ryann S. Early, 36, of Whitestown was sentenced on Feb. 9 to […]
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
WISH-TV
Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
