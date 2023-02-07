Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
wbaa.org
Indiana House passes bill to stop taxing active-duty military income by 2027
For years, the Hoosier veteran and active duty military population has shrunk. Census data shows the number of Indiana residents who are serving or have served at home or stationed overseas decreased significantly between 2020 and 2010. In an effort to address that decline, Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1034...
wbaa.org
Local Colorado ski hills may not be big or fancy, but they're ideal for some families
This time of year, people from all over the world flock to Colorado to ski. It's not cheap, and increasingly, the big resorts can feel crowded. But a handful of mountain towns still maintain local ski hills that emphasize family and budget friendliness. Laura Palmisano, with member station KVNF, visited one in Lake City, Colo.
