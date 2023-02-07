ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Seem Like the Coolest Grandparents to Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt's Daughters

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwRbn_0kffFtcn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are firmly in their grandparents’ era, and they seem to be soaking up every moment! Their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, recently dished about how they act with her daughters Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2-and-a-half-years-old, and it sounds seriously cool.

In a new interview with The New York Times, per PEOPLE, the Good Night, Sister author revealed that her journalist mom hosts a weekly mommy-and-me class for Lyla and her friends, which sounds amazing! And The Terminator alum has a miniature pony in his backyard for his granddaughters to play with. We know those little girls are crying when they have to leave grandpa’s house!

Apparently, Schwarzenegger and Shriver were such great parents to Katherine and her siblings, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, that Katherine wants to parent the same way. She told the NYT , “I know this sounds crazy, but I really would love to just do exactly what they did. I look back on how much of life my parents kept private, and I have a lot of respect for it.”

She continued, per PEOPLE, “I think they kept a lot of their relationship private, they kept us kids private — you know, they didn’t take us to red carpets, they didn’t have us parading around in front of everybody.”

“I want to be like how my parents always raised us to work really hard and to be really good people and to leave the world a better place,” Katherine, who shares her daughters with husband Chris Pratt, added.

Katherine often shares kind words about her parents. In a July 2021 appearance on the Meaning Full Living podcast, per Today , she gushed, “If I have moments of feeling overwhelmed about things, I always think, what would my mom do? Because growing up, she had four kids under 8 years old, a big career, a husband with a big career, a very big family … and I remember just watching her do it all with such ease and such grace — and also having so much fun doing it.”

The former governor of California, who is also dad to Joseph Baena, 25, with Mildred Baena, has admitted that there are some great perks to being a grandfather. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, he said, “It’s the easiest thing to be a grandfather.”

“They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave,” he quipped. “It’s fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house.”

What an awesome family! Honestly, we aren’t surprised at all that Schwarzenegger and Shriver make really cool grandparents — those little girls are so lucky!

Good Night, Sister by Katherine Schwarzenegger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Shl0g_0kffFtcn00
Amazon

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s newest kids’ book Good Night, Sister is about sisters Kat and Tina. They try to brave sleeping in their own rooms for the first time, but a scary thunderstorm reminds them they will always be there for each other.

Good Night, Sister by Katherine Schwarzenegger

Price: $16.99

Buy Now

These Hollywood grandparents aren’t baking cookies or playing Bingo — they’re in their prime of life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYD7A_0kffFtcn00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Maria Shriver recalls ‘sobbing’ at convent after Arnold Schwarzenegger split

Maria Shriver sought advice at a convent following her 2011 split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The journalist spoke to Hoda Kotb on Monday about an interaction with the cloistered convent’s reverend mother that left her “sobbing.” Shriver, 67, recalled on the “Making Space” podcast, “[She said], ‘You can’t come live here … but you do have permission to go out and become Maria.'” The former first lady of California admitted that before the conversation, she had “never given myself permission to feel, to be vulnerable, to be weak, to be brought to my knees.” Instead, she said, “the world did” that to her. Shriver remembered thinking,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shares her two daughters with husband Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt can't get enough of her little girls. On Tuesday, the author shared an adorable new photo on Instagram featuring her two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 7 months. In the sweet photo, the mom of two has a big smile on her face as she hugs both of her girls at the same time. In the forefront of the snap is Schwarzenegger Pratt's new children's book, Good Night, Sister, which hits shelves next week. Schwarzenegger...
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
People

Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'

Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Insist Late Singer Felt Mom Priscilla Didn't Do 'Anything In Her Best Interest' As Drama Over Will Heats Up

A battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will has emerged in the weeks following her tragic death earlier this month. When the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley died on Thursday, January 12, following a full cardiac arrest at her home, she left her trust to her three daughters.Lisa Marie shares daughter Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with Michael Lockwood. Because Finley and Harper are minors, the money will go intro a trust. Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla and...
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick

Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
SheKnows

SheKnows

99K+
Followers
10K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy