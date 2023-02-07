Read full article on original website
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
Scott administration takes issue with funding added to budget adjustment bill
(The Center Square) – As legislation focusing on Vermont budget adjustments heads to the Senate, the Scott administration said areas of the bill need more consideration. House Bill 145, known as the Budget Adjustment Act, was passed Feb. 3 by the state’s House of Representatives in a 107-33 vote. Kristin Clouser, secretary for the Agency of Administration, outlined portions of the bill the administration feels would be better served by discussion during the initial budgeting process. ...
West Virginia House committee approves portion of $290M in battery-plant incentives
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s House Finance committee approved a bill on Monday that will help to finance part of the promised $290 million to Form Energy for its planned iron-air batteries production facility in Weirton. The batteries are being touted as significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours. ...
South Florida legislators’ affordable housing plan starts moving with Senate panel’s OK
Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera sponsor identical bills aimed at filling the need for affordable and workforce housing.
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The proposed Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest project would add new land across watersheds that provide...
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
Biden Admin Announces New Actions to Protect Renters, Promote Affordability
The pressure to address rising housing costs has resulted in the Biden administration announcing new initiatives to safeguard tenants and make renting more affordable. The post Biden Admin Announces New Actions to Protect Renters, Promote Affordability appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
Lawmakers Attempting Takeover of Funds for Jackson’s Water System, Federal Manager Warns
Congress sent $600 million to Jackson to help fix its water system. Some are warning that new legislation could funnel the money out of the city.
Indiana senators advance expansion of welfare program’s eligibility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shelter director who works with families in need said Monday that a welfare expansion bill in the Indiana Legislature isn’t enough, but it’s a good start. Breanna Klink, the program director for Holy Family Shelter, said whenever a family comes to her team...
This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers
WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
Texas senators seem open to major change in state’s public education funding formula
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. During the Senate Finance Committee’s first public education hearing Monday, senators seemed open to reconsidering the core metric used to determine how much money the state gives schools per student, a switch that many school districts say would result in millions in additional funding.
Feds Award $315 Million in Grants for Homelessness Programs
Forty-six communities across 30 states will share in nearly $315 million worth of newly awarded federal grants to help people who are living on the streets and in other unsheltered settings, or who are homeless in rural areas. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grant winners...
