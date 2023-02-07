Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police seize money and slot machines during eight-liner raid
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over $40,000 in cash is seized after authorities executed a search warrant at two eight-liner businesses. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 at around 8 p.m. when officers with the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Webb County District Attorney’s Office and LPD Patrol division searched two separate eight-liner businesses.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers line up to remember Officer Ramiro Paredes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The men and women in blue lined up in front of the Laredo Police Department to honor the passing of one of its own. On Wednesday, the police department confirmed the passing of Officer Ramiro Paredes. Officers were called out to the 6100 Amir Drive for...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A single vehicle rollover accident is reported in south Laredo. According to a witness at the scene, the accident happened at the 2600 Napoleon Street. Laredo Police are at the scene assisting those involved. No word on the cause of the accidents or any injuries at...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigating east Laredo residence after shots fired overnight
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo community is shaken up after hearing the sound of gunshots last night. According to a Laredo resident, shots rang out at the 100 block of Larga Vista off of Highway 359 at around midnight Thursday morning. Several law enforcement entities including Laredo Police...
kgns.tv
Man arrested after Laredo Police find, guns, ammunition and money inside home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after several Laredo law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found guns, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash. Laredo Police arrested Samuel Carreon-Ibarra, age 40 in the case. The arrest happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 when the Laredo...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for allegedly pulling gun on security guard at Laredo food park
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly pulling a gun on a security officer in October of last year. Laredo Police need your help locating Eddie Chapman, 33, who currently has one pending arrest warrant for aggravated assault against a security officer. The incident happened on Oct....
kgns.tv
Laredo law enforcement officers conducting search at eight-liner business
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Several Laredo law enforcement officers were seen at a local eight liner business at the 2300 block of Saunders at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. A KGNS camera crew was at the scene while officers were searching the business. No word what they were searching for at...
kgns.tv
Worker injured after falling from height in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A worker is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height in east Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday at around 3 p.m. According to a resident who lives in the area, the worker fell while working on a home in the La Herradura Subdivision at which is located on El Jinete and Los Estribos Drive.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol horse unit practices for parade
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The IBC Youth Under the Stars and the Anheuser Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade may be just a few days away but many of its participants are practicing their skills for the big day. If you were in downtown Laredo Friday morning, you may have seen...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping
WEBB COUNTY,TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for a slew of charges including kidnapping. Suzano Espinoza, 36, is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. Espinoza has black hair and brown eyes, weighs over 200 pounds and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, deadly conduct, and endangering a child.
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Ymelda Anaya found the urn floating in Corpus Christi Bay on Thursday. She said something told her to pull the brown box floating in the water after seeing the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
kgns.tv
Couples to renew their vows on Saturday during mass at San Augustine Cathedral
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Love is in the air or at least it will be on Saturday at the San Augustine Cathedral. For the past 15 years, the Cathedral has invited married couples that have been married for more than 25 years to renew their vows. A total of 55...
kgns.tv
Water line break prompts early dismissal at LISD middle school
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school is dismissing its students early due to another water line break. According to a statement from LISD, Lamar Middle School will dismiss its students early on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area. Parents...
kgns.tv
Update: Judge denies change of venue request for Burgos-Aviles
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: The trial for the man accused of killing a woman and her child back in 2018 will take place in Webb County this coming May. On Thursday, several witnesses were called to the stand to determine whether the case would be moved or if it will stay in Webb County.
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Roxanne
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for little Roxanne. Roxanne is a medium sized mix-breed, so she is not going to get any bigger. While she might seem like an older dog,...
kgns.tv
Laredo ophthalmologist warns to stop using EzriCare artificial tear drops
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers and healthcare practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tear Drops and Delsam Pharma eye drop products due to potential bacterial contamination. It’s...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts announce guidelines for Valentine’s Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, cupid will be striking his love arrows for Valentine’s Day and some lovebirds will be getting flowers, chocolates, and other gifts from their loved ones. While love is in the air, Laredo school districts are reminding parents and students what they are allowed...
kgns.tv
Windy and Cooler Friday, Still Cool Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will arrive in the early morning hours of tonight from the Rockies. Windy, very dry conditions will result by dawn, and will last through the day Friday. Skies will be mostly clear. With light winds, temperatures will lower into the 30′s by dawn Saturday, and a few patches of frost may occur, especially on low ground that has a clear view of the sky.
kgns.tv
Cooler and windy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday bundle up were in the low 50s with some clouds . A front made its way through the region early this morning leaving behind, windy and dry conditions making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions. Partly to mostly sunny a high of 64. Tonight...
Comments / 2