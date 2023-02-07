ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvv5n_0kffFloD00

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included.

The list was based on OpenTable reviews from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022, the number of reservations restaurants had on Valentine’s Day last year and a diner survey for U.S.-based OpenTable users.

Here are the restaurants from California that made the list:

  • 555 East – Long Beach, CA
  • 71Above – Los Angeles, CA
  • Bacari – Silver Lake – Los Angeles, CA
  • C-Level – San Diego, CA
  • Cesarina – San Diego, CA
  • Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, CA
  • Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, CA
  • Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles, CA
  • House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA
  • La Boheme – West Hollywood, CA
  • Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA
  • Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA
  • Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA

A total of 13 restaurants from California were featured on the list, the most compared to the other 27 states included in the listing.

Mark Echeverria, the chief financial and operating officer at Musso & Frank Grill, was ecstatic to see that his restaurant made the list.

“For 104 years, we have proudly served our community with affection and we’ve been honored to welcome countless thousands of couples of all ages, on dates, after their engagements and weddings, or on their wedding anniversaries, Echeverria said.

“All stages of love have occurred in our dining rooms. There is something deeply romantic about being in a red leather booth, sipping a martini, and eating a steak with the one you love.”

Like Echeverria, the team at 555 East were delighted to see that their restaurant was a part of the list.

“For nearly 40 years, 555 East has been a destination for our guests to celebrate special occasions – from engagements to anniversaries and even weddings, a restaurant official told KTLA.

“Guests love our timeless, classic ambiance and it’s our pleasure to serve them and make any occasion special.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

Related
OnlyInYourState

9 Quirky Facts About Southern California That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

So, you think you know Southern California? Well, we love nothing more than to surprise you with interesting things and fun facts that you never knew. Speaking of the latter, here are some quirky facts about Southern California that even locals might think we made up, but trust us, it is all true.
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

A Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Napa Valley Is Being Sued for Serving Foie Gras

Some in Napa Valley may be looking forward to a Valentine’s Day dinner at the luxe Auberge du Soleil. Others are actively suing the hotel because of its celebratory menu. The Animal Protection and Rescue League filed a lawsuit against Auberge’s parent company because the $125 V-Day tasting menu at the hotel’s restaurant includes foie gras mousse, Wine Business reported this week. The group also alleges that the restaurant has regularly served foie gras despite restrictions on the ingredient in California. In 2004, the Golden State passed a law prohibiting the sale of foie gras—the fattened livers of ducks and geese—if it’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List

An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit

Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PSki17

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more stores, 9 in California. See the list

Bed Bath & Beyond, which narrowly avoided bankruptcy, has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, and it now includes an additional North Bay site. The new list of closures includes the Vacaville store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway in northern Solano County. It comes just a week after the struggling retailer announced it was shuttering 87 other stores, locally affecting the Vallejo store at 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles

California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy