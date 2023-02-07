Some grocery store items are getting cheaper
Consumers should expect cheaper-priced food items heading into Super Bowl weekend. Analysts at Wells Fargo found that chicken wings, avocados, sirloin steak and more are less expensive than they were a year ago.
During last year’s Super Bowl, whole chicken wings were sold for $3.38 per pound, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, but now they are priced at $2.65, according to the report .
The cheaper price point of chicken wings has contributed to the record-breaking amount Americans are expected to eat during Super Bowl weekend – a staggering 1.45 billion drums and flats.
Other protein items, like sirloin steak and shrimp, will also be cheaper this time around.
The price of sirloin steak has dropped by almost $1 from the previous year. Wholesalers have also slashed the prices for shrimp since there isn’t a high demand compared to this time last year.
In California, avocados can be a hot commodity, so residents will be pleased to know that the fruit is selling for $1.20 on average, a 20% price decrease from prices a year ago around Super Bowl time, according to the report.
However, not all grocery items are experiencing a price decrease. Beer prices have increased 11% from where they were prior and prices for wine and spirits are also on the rise, up 4% and 2%, respectively.
Non-alcoholic beverages have also been affected by the rising costs of ingredients and shipping. However, retail prices have remained affordable, with a 2-liter drink costing $2.13 on average, according to the report.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0