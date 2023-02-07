ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Original Screenplay may be this year’s closest contest: ‘Banshees’ vs. ‘Everything Everywhere’

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5nfM_0kffFj2l00

The Oscar race for Best Original Screenplay could end in a photo finish, judging from the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ”) has the narrowest of leads against Martin McDonagh (“ The Banshees of Inisherin ”). Numerically speaking, they’re actually dead even with 7/2 odds.

But while most of our everyday users are picking “Everything” to win this race, a lot of our most elite pundits think it’s the other way around. Of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, 11 say “Banshees” will prevail over nine who say “Everything.” Of our Editors who cover awards year-round, six say “Banshees” while five say “Everything.” And of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results, 12 say “Banshees” while 10 say “Everything.” The only group that breaks for “Everything” is our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar winners: 16 are betting on the sci-fi dramedy with eight favoring “Banshees.”

SEE Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere’) about to become 3rd directing team to win Oscar?

There’s a chance that voters will pick “Banshees” to spread the wealth. This could be the film’s best opportunity at a trophy, and sometimes the screenplay award ends up being a consolation prize for a film that misses out everywhere else (e.g. “The Imitation Game,” “Belfast”). But are voters really that sentimental? Eight years ago the academy didn’t spread the wealth; they gave Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay to Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu for “Birdman,” leaving nothing for fellow auteurs Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) or Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”). Likewise, three years ago Bong Joon Ho ran the board for “Parasite,” leaving Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) entirely in the dust.

That said, Best Picture doesn’t always line up with the writing awards. “The Shape of Water” (2017) and “Nomadland” (2020) both won the top prize while the screenplay awards went to films that were distinctly writers’ achievements: the horror ingenuity of “Get Out” and the intricate play adapting of “The Father,” respectively. Likewise, “Everything Everywhere” could win the most coveted trophy of the night, while writing honors go to the character-driven, dialogue-heavy “Banshees.” But no one can seem to agree yet which scenario will play out.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by...
GoldDerby

Oscar flashback 80 years to 1943: Acting wins for James Cagney and Greer Garson, who gave the longest speech ever

The United States had been at war a little over a year when the 15th Academy Awards were presented on March 4, 1943. It was the last year that the awards were celebrated at a lavish banquet; they would be moved to a theater setting in the ensuing years. The impact of World War II can be seen in the films honored, as well as the ceremony itself. Popular musical star Jeannette MacDonald sang the National Anthem, and newly enlisted military privates Tyrone Power and Alan Ladd unfurled a flag that listed over 25,000 film industry members who had joined the...
The Week

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial

The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know:  What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
The Independent

The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars

There’s surely no feeling in the world quite like winning an Oscar– that heady, unfiltered hit of professional validation that so many actors desperately crave. But what of those who aren’t so lucky? For every Oscar winner, there must be a handful of losers, deserving or sometimes undeserving also-rans whose work was collectively deemed to have fallen short.While actors are often skilled at disguising their disappointment – this is show business, after all – sometimes they let their real feelings slip through.Whether it’s via side-eye glances that seem to throw shade on the winner, or simply muttering expletives, there have...
Decider.com

Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”

The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Picture upset in the making: Is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ the real alternative to ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the Oscar nominations with 11 and is currently the decisive front-runner to win Best Picture according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing. The question is, what could possibly beat it? Right now Golden Globe champs “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” rank second and third, respectively. “Top Gun: Maverick” follows in fourth place, but might we be underestimating the high-flying sequel? On paper, “Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t look like your typical Oscar winner. First off, it’s a sequel, and the only sequels that have ever won...
GoldDerby

The day after, Bonnie Raitt’s stunning Grammy Awards triumph lingers

“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

“The Masked Singer” is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. This American version of the South Korean show, which debuted in 2019, has already run for eight seasons. We’ll update this post throughout season 9 as we learn more about the “The Masked Singer” cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 9, including the premiere date. When does “The Masked Singer” season 9 start? Filming for season 9 is taking place in the winter of 2023. Allowing for time to...
DoYouRemember?

Did You Catch That? Eddie Murphy Joked About Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Slap

Eddie Murphy recently poked fun at Will Smith’s infamous Oscar outburst while being awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 61-year-old advised upcoming Hollywood stars citing the incident from last year’s Academy Awards ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Oscars Shutout of ‘The Woman King’: “This Awards Season Was an Eye-Opener”

When the Oscar nominations were announced in January, some of the most prominent omissions were films made by and starring Black women, including Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, with a cast led by Viola Davis; Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler; and Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, which was France’s selection for international film. Prince-Bythewood opens up about what those omissions mean to her. I am currently a producer on a project, and the executives were adamant that the director we chose be a Black Oscar-winning director. While that sounds great, who would that be? In the 95-year history of the Academy...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ be just the fourth film in 30 years to claim the Best Picture and British Film BAFTAs?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” scored 10 BAFTA nominations, tied with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for second most behind “All Quiet on the Western Front’s” 14. Two of those bids are for Best Picture and Best British Film, but can Martin McDonagh‘s tragicomedy claim both? Since Best British Film was reintroduced 30 years ago, only three movies have managed to go 2 for 2. “The King’s Speech” (2010) first accomplished it as part of its seven-trophy sweep. The second one was McDonagh’s previous film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), which collected a leading five statuettes. And the most recent was...
MISSOURI STATE
papermag.com

'The Woman King' Director Responds to 'Eye-Opening' Oscars Shutout

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood has an important message for the Academy. Ever since the nominations for the 2023 Oscars were revealed, fans and reviewers alike have been mystified as to why The Woman King wasn't nominated for any awards, despite critical acclaim and a powerhouse cast led by recent EGOT winner Viola Davis. And though Prince-Bythewood has kept relatively quiet about the shutout, she's now made her opinion known in a piece published by The Hollywood Reporter, where she described this awards season as "an eye-opener."
24/7 Wall St.

Oscar Winning Movies That Didn’t Make Any Money

The 95th Academy Awards nominations are in, and among the finalists are many critically acclaimed films that bombed at the box office. Writer and director Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood excess tale “Babylon,” for instance, has only managed to pull in $41.8 million against a $78 million budget, despite its all-star cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot […]
TENNESSEE STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy