dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading

A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
investing.com

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano approaches critical resistance level of $0.42: Bulls to witness more gains?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe market structure remained strongly bullish. The $0.4-$0.42 is an important region of resistance- but ADA is likely to push higher. Cardano [ADA] bounced from $0.38...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Benzinga

18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'

Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano Whales Helped Price Surge After Accumulating Over 405 Million $ADA, Data Suggests

Large Cardano ($ADA) token holders have helped the price of the smart contract platform’s native token surge over the past few weeks after they accumulated over 405 million $ADA, adding to the supply under their control. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Cardano addresses holding between 100,000 and 100...
CoinDesk

Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
zycrypto.com

36% Cardano Price Spike Awaits If This Scenario Unfolds, Predicts Analytics Firm

Cardano’s ADA has seen a growth of roughly 59% on a year-to-date basis as it trades at $0.394350 at press time. The cryptocurrency dubbed “Ethereum Killer” may have already made big gains this year, but it appears just to be warming up. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment believes...
ambcrypto.com

Aptos’ [APT] 350% performance could finally meet a stumbling block- Here’s why

The decline in CMF and Aroon shows that the APT rally was on the verge of an end. Sentiment trended negative, but whales sustained buying momentum. The incredible performance by Aptos [APT] since the start of 2023 could eventually come to a halt, as per a 6 February Santiment insight. For holders of the Layer-one (L1) token, the few days in 2023 would be that would last in their memory. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s 30-day performance was a monumental 302.31% increase.
ambcrypto.com

Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Boom To $28k Is Around The Corner

There are all kinds of predicitons about the price of Bitcoin these days. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] bulls, watch for a reaction at these levels to buy

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour market structure is bearish. Buyers can await a deeper pullback, while sellers watch the $1680 mark. Ethereum has shown substantial volatility over the past week as...
ambcrypto.com

Evaluating whether this new proposal can help SUSHI beat the bears

SUSHI Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback passed implementation with over 99% support. A few metrics and market indicators were bullish, but SUSHI’s daily chart was red. On 6 February, SushiSwap [SUSHI] announced that its proposal for Sushi Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback got approved for implementation. Realistic or not, here’s SUSHI’s...

