Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Cardano approaches critical resistance level of $0.42: Bulls to witness more gains?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe market structure remained strongly bullish. The $0.4-$0.42 is an important region of resistance- but ADA is likely to push higher. Cardano [ADA] bounced from $0.38...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'
Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
Cardano Whales Helped Price Surge After Accumulating Over 405 Million $ADA, Data Suggests
Large Cardano ($ADA) token holders have helped the price of the smart contract platform’s native token surge over the past few weeks after they accumulated over 405 million $ADA, adding to the supply under their control. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Cardano addresses holding between 100,000 and 100...
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
36% Cardano Price Spike Awaits If This Scenario Unfolds, Predicts Analytics Firm
Cardano’s ADA has seen a growth of roughly 59% on a year-to-date basis as it trades at $0.394350 at press time. The cryptocurrency dubbed “Ethereum Killer” may have already made big gains this year, but it appears just to be warming up. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment believes...
Aptos’ [APT] 350% performance could finally meet a stumbling block- Here’s why
The decline in CMF and Aroon shows that the APT rally was on the verge of an end. Sentiment trended negative, but whales sustained buying momentum. The incredible performance by Aptos [APT] since the start of 2023 could eventually come to a halt, as per a 6 February Santiment insight. For holders of the Layer-one (L1) token, the few days in 2023 would be that would last in their memory. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s 30-day performance was a monumental 302.31% increase.
Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
Bitcoin Boom To $28k Is Around The Corner
There are all kinds of predicitons about the price of Bitcoin these days. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The cryptocurrency would have been an outstanding investment in 2017.
Ethereum [ETH] bulls, watch for a reaction at these levels to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour market structure is bearish. Buyers can await a deeper pullback, while sellers watch the $1680 mark. Ethereum has shown substantial volatility over the past week as...
Evaluating whether this new proposal can help SUSHI beat the bears
SUSHI Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback passed implementation with over 99% support. A few metrics and market indicators were bullish, but SUSHI’s daily chart was red. On 6 February, SushiSwap [SUSHI] announced that its proposal for Sushi Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback got approved for implementation. Realistic or not, here’s SUSHI’s...
